Bollywood actress Ananya Panday celebrated her 24th birthday on Sunday. The actress hosted a birthday dinner in Mumbai for her close friends Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli Nanda and Siddhant Chaturvedi. While making an exit the stars stood for photops. In fact, the paparazzi happened to snap Shanaya Kapoor, Navya Naveli and Ananya Panday sitting together inside a car.

Ananya Panday gets concerned for the paparazzo who falls down while clicking her outside birthday venue

While making an exit, A paparazzi fell while clicking Ananya's pictures. Ananya got concerned upon seeing the pap and screamed, "Ary Sambhal ke, sambhal ke (be careful)." She later asked him, "theek ho na (hope you are fine)?"

This kind gesture of Ananya wowed fans and they took to various paparazzo accounts and hailed her kindness.

A user wrote, "She is kind." Another user mentioned, "Ananya is really a kind-heartedgirl."

Check out the pictures and videos from the dinner below.

BFF's Ananya and Navya walked out of the restaurant holding hands. Aryan Khan too joined them again for the dinner. Siddhant Chaturvedi was all smiles as he happily posed to the paps after the dinner. Shanaya Kapoor opted for a denim jumpsuit for dinner.

Work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is busy shooting for her upcoming films Kho Gye Hum Kahan, co-starring Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav, and Dream Girl 2 with Ayushmann Khurrana.