Salman Khan's fans are eagerly waiting for Salman Khan's upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On Saturday, the Salman Khan superstar shared yet another glimpse from the sets of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, while confirming that boxer Vijender Singh has joined the cast.

Indian professional boxer-turned-politician Vijender Singh is all set to mark his acting debut Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. On the occasion of Vijender Singh's birthday actor-producer, Salman Khan welcomed the Olympic champion to the world of Bollywood. Bhai shared a picture from the sets of the film and announced the remaining star cast of the film.

In the photo shared by Salman Khan, Vijender is seen with the main star cast, Salman, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, and Jassie Gill. In the caption, Bhaijaan wrote, "Happy bday hamare boxer bhai," and tagged Singh's official Instagram handle. He also added, "welcome on board"

Meet the star cast of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan

Apart from Salman Khan the film also has Pooja Hegde.

Bigg Boss 13 contestant, Shehnaaz Gill, who became Salman's friend after appearing in his reality show will make her Bollywood debut with the film. Last week, Shehnaaz graced her presence at Salman Khan's brother-in-law actor Aayush Sharma's birthday party. Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari, an Internet sensation is also part of the film. Popular veteran Telugu actor Venkatesh Daggubati, who was last seen in the comedy film F3, is also part of the ensemble cast Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

RRR actor Ram Charan to play a cameo

Last month, at the trailer launch of Godfather Salman Khan, confirmed that RRR actor Ram Charan will play a cameo in the film.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is said to be a remake of the Tamil film Veeram. The film is slated to release on Eid 2023.