Last week, Bollywood actor Salman Khan was diagnosed with dengue and missed Diwali parties as he was recuperating. As Salman has recovered, the actor was snapped in the city at his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's 32nd birthday bash.

Salman Khan's swag is unmissable!

Salman Khan gave Diwali parties a miss owing to his health. The actor has finally recovered. The actor made a smashing appearance at Aayush Sharma's party, dressed in a navy blue shirt and maroon pants, Salman Khan greeted the paparazzi who wished him "Happy Diwali." The videos and images from last night's party have gone viral.

Salman Khan Aayush's brothers-in-law and actors Sohail Khan and Arbaaz Khan also attended the event. Other celebs who graced the Antim actor's birthday celebration include Kangana Ranaut, Shehnaaz Gill, Palak Tiwari, Varun Sharma, Sonakshi Sinha, and Chunky Panday.

The birthday boy Aayush Sharma rang in his birthday with the media stationed outside.

The birthday boy was pictured cutting his birthday cake, after which he happily posed with his wife Arpita Khan Sharma.

Kangana Ranaut slayed in a sleeveless red body-hugging dress.

Shehnaaz Gill gives major boss-babe vibes!

Shehnaaz Gill made head turns in a classy boss-babe ensemble. For the bash, she opted for a grey-coloured waistcoat and matching pants styled with a lace embroidered top and teamed it up with black pointed high heels, and rounded up her look with dangling earrings, a messy bun, and bold glowing makeup picks rounded it all off.

Professional front

On the work front, Salman garnered praise for his cameo in the film GodFather, which was also his debut in South. The film stars Chiranjeev. On the Bollywood front, Salman Khan will be seen in Tiger 3, with Katrina Kaif, which will now release on Diwali 2023, in which Shah Rukh Khan will be seen doing a special cameo. Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan will release during Eid 2023.