Shehnaaz Gill has won millions of hearts with her appearance in Bigg Boss 13. On Sunday evening, the gorgeous actress made a stunning appearance at Filmfare South awards 2022, which was held in Bengaluru. The actor-singer looked breathtakingly beautiful as she walked the red carpet in a Kanjivaram silk saree.

The actress kept her hair tied in a gorgeous bun and accessorised it with a white gajra, she also wore beautiful traditional necklaces and bangles.

Shehnaaz Gill chats with Sai Pallavi and shares the same frame with Allu Arjun and R Madhavan. Watch

Several videos from the event have gone viral, showing Shehnaaz Gill whispering and chatting with Sia Pallavi, sitting next to Pushpa star Allu Arjun. While the Pushpa star was seated a row ahead, Shehnaaz was seen sitting right behind him– in the row next to him–as the photographers clicked their way to glory. She was also seen posing with Rocketry actor R Madhavan.

Seeing this beautiful sight, fans speculated that she would soon be seen in a South film.

A user commented, "My guess her South Movie as Lead Actress is Confirm." Another one commented, Can't wait to see her in a Telugu movie."

Shenaaz Gill mobbed

A video that is doing rounds on social media shows Shehnaaz getting mobbed by fans as they huddle up to get a selfie with the actor. Later, two security staff stepped in to escort her safely, even as she kept posing with her fans happy.

For the unversed, Shehnaaz Gill's and Sidharth Shukla's camaraderie was loved by the masses, and ardent fans monikered the couple as #SidNaaz. After entertaining her fans with music and reality TV show Shehnaaz will be seen making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan's Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.