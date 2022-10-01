After ruling the Hindi film industry, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is all set to make his debut in the Telugu film industry with the Chiranjeevi starrer movie Godfather.

The highly-anticipated film GodFather starring Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan is gearing up for its release in Telugu and Hindi on the 5th of October. As the release date is nearing, the filmmakers unveiled the movie's Hindi trailer in the presence of Chiranjeevi, Salman, and a few others in Mumbai.

At the press conference, Salman Khan interacted with the media. The actor shared his views about working in South films over Hollywood, Ram Charan's cameo in his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and much more.

At the event, Chiranjeevi also revealed that Salman Khan did not charge a single penny for this film.

Let's take a look at the statements made by Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan at the Hindi trailer launch of GodFather.

Salman Khan wants to work in South films

"People want to go to Hollywood; I want to go to the South. Once we start working together, just imagine the numbers we would have. People are watching it here, people watching it in the south. Their fans watch the film, and my fans will watch the films. We talk of 300 and 400 crore, but if we work together, we might do 3000 crores," says Salman Khan at the Godfather trailer launch.

People want to go to Hollywood, I want to go to the south - #SalmanKhan #GodFather pic.twitter.com/nDR8K7f4jG — Devil V!SHAL (@VishalRC007) October 1, 2022

On Bollywood vs South Industry

During the press conference, Salman told Chiranjeevi, "Your films are being accepted here but our films aren't accepted there." To which Chiranjeevi promptly added, "We are here to take you. This is one of the reasons why I asked Sallu Bhai to come through in this film."

Salman Khan did not charge single rupee for Godfather

At the trailer launch, Chiranjeevi shared, "When my producers went to hand over one big cheque to Sallu Bhai. They had taken the route of managers. The manager went inside and came out at a faster speed. He advised them to not take the risk of paying Salman, as he said - 'Do the producers want to buy my love and affection for Chiranjeevi Garu.' Ram Charan and I are indebted to Sallu Bhai for life".

Salman Khan confirms Ram Charan's cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.

Salman confirms Ram Charan's cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. He said, "So we were shooting in Hyderabad, and Venky was there with me during shooting. He (Ram Charan) came to see me. He said I want to do this. He said I want to be with you and I want to be with Venky in the same frame. I thought he was just kidding. I told him we will talk about it tomorrow. Tomorrow, he got his costume, and he was there before us. I said 'What are you doing here?' He said 'I want to be here. I said, 'we love you and we want you to be here. But is it okay for you to be here?' He said yeah. That's how he came into the film and we had a great time shooting."

Take a look at Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan's action-packed political drama: GodFather

GodFather is slated to release in theatres on October 5. Salman Khan will also be seen in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which is scheduled to release at the end of 2022.