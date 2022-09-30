On September 30 (Friday) actor Salman Khan's body double Sagar Panday passed away after suffering from a heart attack. According to the reports, Sagar was working out at a gym when he suddenly collapsed. He was immediately rushed to Hindu Hruday Samrat Balasaheb Thackerey Trauma Care Municipal Hospital in Mumbai. After reaching the hospital, he was declared dead.

Upon hearing the news, Salman Khan immediately took to Instagram and mourned the demise of Sagar. Sharing a picture with him from the sets of 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan', he wrote, "Dil se shukar adda kar raha hoon for being there with me. May your soul rest in peace brother Sagar. Thank u #RIP #SagarPandey."

Take a look at the post below

In the year 2020 Sagar, in an interview with a news channel, spoke about his plight during the Covid-19 pandemic. He said that he is not getting work as film shoots and events have been stopped due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. He revealed that more than the film shoots, his major earnings used to come from stage shows.

Reportedly, Sagar did more than 50 movies with Salman Khan namely, 'Tubelight', 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo', 'Dabangg' and 'Dabangg 2'. Sagar had also worked in a few TV shows. The last rites will be carried out at his home town Pratapgarh in Uttar Pradesh.

Recently, comedian Raju Srivastava had a similar heart attack while working out on a treadmill at a gym in Delhi.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Salman will next feature in 'Tiger 3' and 'Kisi Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'. He will also be seen hosting Bigg Boss 16 that premiers on October 1.