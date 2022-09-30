Bollywood actress Rakhi Sawant never fails to grab eyeballs for her statements, fans love the way she unabashedly gives her views on every trending topic. The actress is mainly seen interacting with paparazzi on a daily basis along with her Mysore-based businessman boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani whom she has been dating for a while now.

The love birds are often snapped together outside gyms, and airports indulging in PDA. And once again, Rakhi along with her beau was papped in the city. However, this time their usual PDA was missing. In fact, Rakhi lashed out at Adil in front of the photogs which didn't go down well with Adil.

Here's what happened:

Rakhi Sawant's views on Enrique Iglesias kissing a fan passionately

On Thursday afternoon, both Rakhi and Adil were seen interacting with the paparazzi. Rakhi was sharing her views on the video of Hollywood singer Enrique Iglesias kissing a fan passionately. She said, "Woh toh karna hi chahiye, Enrique ki kiss hi kitni mehengi hai, woh thik hai' (Getting a kiss from Enrique is itself a prestigious thing, it's a very expensive kiss."

Rakhi lashes out at her boyfriend Adil

Adil kept interrupting in between which made Rakhi furious and she lashed out at him. She said, "Camera chalu hai. Karlo tum hi karlo baat,"( you know, I am talking to media, cameras are on, you only talk). Upon hearing this, Adil walked away, leaving Rakhi. The actress didn't stop there, she told the paps that it was their lunchtime and apologised for leaving mid-way.

Watch the video below:

Ever since Rakhi Sawant and Adil khan started dating, fans have been in awe of the couple. However, Rakhi's behaviour didn't go down well with netizens and they schooled her for disrespecting Adil. A lot of them were of the view that she shouldn't have snapped at Adil in front of the media.

Take a look at the various comments below.

While one user wrote, "Rakhi u should respect ur partner in front of public and specially media ..not looks good ..i also felt bad for adil."

Another commented, "Khud hi bole ja rahi hai adil bich me bola to usko daat diya."( She is going on and on. Just when Adil was trying to speak, she got angry.")

One of them also stated,"Jaldi hi breakup honewala hai."( They will soon break up.)

For the unversed, a few months after her break-up announcement with Ritesh, Rakhi Sawant revealed she is in love In May 2022, she officially announced her relationship with Mysore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani. She video-called Adil and introduced the paps to him. "Meet my sweetheart Adil. Kya aap chahte hai ki hum dono ki jodi jaaye Bigg Boss mein? (Do you want our jodi to go in Bigg Boss?) He is my boyfriend," she said.