Apart from her dressing style, the actress is also garnering headlines for her relationship with her former boyfriend actor Paras Kalnawat. Although they are no longer dating, they have been spotted partying with each other.

On Wednesday night, Uorfi and Paras set the dance floor on fire at social media sensation Anjali Arora's birthday bash.

The videos and pictures of ex-lovers are doing the rounds on social media.

As per the videos shared by several paparazzo accounts, both actors attended the party and were dancing their hearts out to the song Saturday Saturday.

Anjali Arora and Urfi Javed Spotted pic.twitter.com/7Qzc8offoY — CineHind (@CineHind) November 3, 2022

Later Paras also took to his IG stores and shared a picture with Uorfi. After the party, the duo along with their common friend went to have juice at Amar Juice centre which is a famous juice centre in Vile Parle, Mumbai.

Take a look at the picture and video below.

As soon as the video got uploaded, netizens got surprised to see them. A user wrote, "iske alag hi drame hai." Another user wrote, "Dur raho is orat se." One of the user added, "Are yaar isko ko kewal ek hi cheej aata h nagna hona to dance kaise kr legi." Another user quizzed, "They patched up?"

What was Uorfi's outfit for the bash?

For Anjali Arora's birthday, Uorfi Javed wore a stunning one-piece and accessorised it with bangles. When the paparazzo asked her whether the bangles are gold plated, Uofi said, "Yeh sone ki nahi hai...nakli hai 200 ruapiye wale." (These are not gold plated bangles, it's for 200 Rs).

A few days ago on Uorfi's birthday, Paras Kalnawat took to social media to share a loved-up post for her. He captioned the image, "Happy birthday Urfi, May you be blessed with the best of everything, Keep always smiling."