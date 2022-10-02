One of the most anticipated reality shows Bigg Boss 16 hosted by Salman Khan premiered on Sunday (October 1). The grand premier saw 14 contestants enter the house. The contestants who have entered BB 16 are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Choudhary, Abdu Rozik, Manya Singh, Gautam Vig, Archana Gautam, Tina Datta, Sreejitaa Dee, Mc Stan, Shiv Thakare, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot and Gori Nagori.

On the very first day of the show, viewers witnessed some heated arguments and not-so-pleasant behaviour inside the house. We are talking about contestant Archana Gautam, who is being brutally trolled on social media for making fun of her fellow contestants.

Here's what happened:

Archana pokes fun at Abdu Rozik's height

A clip-on social media that is doing rounds shows, Archana poking fun at Abdu Rozik's height. She said," Good that he took a separate bed as someone might have kicked him in the middle of the night." However, Abdu was sitting right in front of her. Abdu looked at Archana and cutely smiled. His innocence won the hearts of millions of fans and seeing Archana's insensitive behaviour, netizens started trolling her.

Take a look at the clip below.

Literally so disgusting behaviour from #ArchanaGautam . Abdu don't even know Hindi , but he is still smiling after listening your conversations . God help that innocent soul ❤️

And a reminder Archana he is more popular than you .#BiggBoss16 || #abdurozik pic.twitter.com/8dZttp5SxL — ʀ ᴀ ʜ ᴜ ʟ  (@DlpTweets__) October 1, 2022

Archana makes fun of Sumbul's name

As and when Sumbul entered the house, Archana started making fun of her name. In the viral clip that is doing rounds on social media, Archana is heard saying, "Shambhu is a name and why is she named Sumbul."

This did not go right for the Sumbul army and BB fans. Take a look at the comments below:

Fans have started trending #MostHatedContestant against Archana Gautam's name.

If these pokes weren't enough, Archana indulged in a verbal spat with other contestants as well.

It so happened that, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia was allotted the duty to give beds to everyone, she asked Archana to shift her bed. Archana said that she would not change her bed. Her adamancy didn't go down well with the viewers.

Take a look at a few more tweets here:

Bigg Boss' 16th season has also started grabbing a lot of attention from the crowd. Are you excited to watch tonight's episode?