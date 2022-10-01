It's that time of the year again, as one of the most loved and watched controversial reality shows Bigg Boss 16 is back it yet another season of entertainment, drama and fun. The Salman Khan led-reality show BB 16 will premiere tonight, Octover1.and like every season, this year's theme is what every ardent BB fan is excited for.

This time the makers have come up with an exciting and interesting theme of 'Circus'

Everyone has been to the circus with family as a kid. Much like the circuses we've seen, the BB house encapsulates a world of fantasy where nothing is what it seems. The wonderland of a house is sure to wow the viewers and contestants. Along with glamour and extravagance, Salman Khan's host will witness the circus of life inside the house. Like always the creative minds behind the set design are Omung Kumar B. and Vanita Omung Kumar.

Let's take a tour of this exquisite fantasyland:

The circus of life

Defying the convention of 15 years, this season the contestants will enter the house through a colourful tunnel that opens right into the living area. The contestants will get a 360-degree view of the majestic circus as soon as they enter. Detailed and intricate designs of the elements of the theme will be seen in every nook and corner of the house.

The main garden area has been styled as the backyard of a circus. Its prime attractions are the grand sculpture of an attention-arresting horse made of a beautiful mirror mosaic, near the pool and the specially curated poetry for the inmates. The bathrooms have been fashioned as tents in the backyard of the circus. Trading secrets has been an integral part of the game and the house has a glass cubicle area designated for the purpose.

Two giant legs of Pinocchio rest above the cubicle and its feet serve as a seating area. Flamboyant and right out from the world of fantasy, the 'BIGG BOSS' house has an ornate mezzanine floor and a 'maut ka kuaa'. The dining area is a vibrant carousel and the confession room is a circus wagon. From clowns to a carousel, the house has all the components of a circus.

A quartet of comfort

For the first time, there will be four separate bedrooms and they will have a unique ambience and a certain set of amenities. Moving from the tradition of 15 seasons, this edition will spring an interesting twist with the bedrooms being ranked in a hierarchy of comfort. Gloomy and hell-like, the 'Fire Room' is a space of danger that will test the resilience of contestants.

This room has low-lying beds, a common storage unit, and the least amount of comfort. In the 'Black & White Room' every element right from the floor, carpet, and table to the wall is in the shades of black and white.

Straight out from a mimer's world, this room has two sofas, two beds with storage, and a side table. Housing a private seating area, the 'Cards Room', has a mystifying vibe with large cards looming over its walls. A grand room called the 'Vintage Room', has velvet panelled beds, cushioned wall panels, an adorned mirror, the iconic eye of 'BIGG BOSS', storage, washroom, fireplace, and many such luxurious fittings.

'Captain Room' is a huge and sumptuous space that has a jacuzzi, a huge and gorgeous bed, a private restroom, private seating, and many other comforts. How the housemates will earn these comforts along with the race for captaincy will be exciting to watch!

Dining & Daring

This season, the kitchen has a grand carnival-like setup embellished with marquee tassels, elephant paintings, and everything that denotes the circus era. A visual treat, the dining area is designed as a massive carousel placed at the centre of the house.

Every year, the confession room witnesses contestants in their vulnerable element, and for Season 16, it has been shaped into an elaborate circus wagon.

Contestants

14 confirmed Bigg Boss 16 contestants: Sajid Khan, Tina Datta to Ankit Gupta

The confirmed contestants of the show are Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Ankit Gupta, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Gautam Vig, Chandini Sharma, Tina Dutta, Prakruti Mishra, Kanika Mann, Soundarya Sharma and Shalin Bhanot. According to reports, Naagin 3 actor Pearl Puri will be participating in the show, though there is no confirmation on the same.

Are you excited to witness the new season?