It's that time of the year again, as one of the most loved and watched reality TV show Bigg Boss is back with yet another enthralling and entertaining season, Bigg Boss 16. The season will be hosted by Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, the launch event for which was held in Mumbai on Tuesday evening. During the event, Salman chatted with the media about his hosting experiences over the last 12 years, whether he gets bothered by the bullies inside the house and most importantly he spoke about whether he takes home hefty fees as claimed by several" reports".

There is no denying fact that ahead of every season, Salman Khan's exorbitant fee grabs the headlines. And this year too, it is reported that Salman Khan is charging whooping ₹ 1,000 crore. Is this true? Salman Khan at the press conference gave a witty yet serious reply.

Salman Khan on taking home ₹ 1,000 crore from Bigg Boss 16

At the press conference, when the host Gauahar Khan asked Salman Khan about getting paid Rs 1,000 crore, as per reports. Salman smiled and clarified, that it was all a lie and that if he gets this amount he will never work in life.

Salman Khan exposes his fans and media portals on #BiggBoss16 pic.twitter.com/6Wa4JREpEp — BRIJWA SRK FAN (@BrijwaSRKman) September 27, 2022

He said, " All those reports about my fees are untrue. If I ever get paid Rs 1,000 crore, I would never work. But there will be a day when I will be paid this amount. If I get paid this amount I have so many other expenses like lawyers that I actually need them. My lawyers are no less than Salman Khan. My earnings are not even one-fourth of it. These reports are read by the income tax and ED departments too and then when they come and check, they find out what's the reality."

Furthermore, the actor also spoke about his experience in hosting the show.

Salman Khan on what's different this season

He said, "It's been 12 years now, it's been a long time. I am used to it. I like the game, there is a lot to learn. You get to meet so many people. You protect the ones who are being bullied and bully the one who bullies. In those four months, we develop a bond."

Talking about this season, the actor added, "I don't know what will happen. Whatever happens, will be good. This time the game is different because Bigg Boss is part of the competition. This season will be different, fast and unpredictable."

Salman Khan introduced the first contestant: Abdu Rozik

At the press conference of Bigg Boss Season 16, host Salman Khan introduced the first contestant of the season, Abdu Rozik, who is not only a contestant but will be part of his upcoming Bollywood film 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan'.

Like every year, the makers have a surprise element in store for the viewers. This year, it has been revealed that 'Weekend ka vaar' hosted by Salman Khan will take place on Friday and Saturday instead of Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

For the unversed, Bigg Boss 16 will air from October 1, 2022, on Colors TV.