Friendship is one of the most beautiful bonds that one could ever have. Who doesn't need a partner in crime to be with whom you can hang out and actually do stupid things, the one who cheers you up when you're feeling low or the one with whom you just have a total blast wherever you are.

On June 9, India celebrates National Best Friend Day, for the unversed. As a tribute to friendship, there are various Bollywood films that you can binge-watch today while missing your best friends in the current lockdown phase.

So, keeping that in mind, we have picked 5 movies that portrayed true friendship along with some interesting facts about these movies.

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is hands down one of the best Bollywood films that portray friendship and love in all its glory, and the complications in both these relationships.

The movie gave a very beautiful message of valuing your friends which went on to prove that despite having everything you need in life if you don't have friends, your happiness is incomplete. No doubt the movie stands on the top of the list.

Some interesting facts from this Blockbuster movie are that Ranbir Kapoor actually pierced his ears for the film to get into the role of a photographer.

Also, YJHD marked a comeback of the iconic star Mohini played by Madhuri Dixit and since everyone knows that Ranbir Kapoor has a huge crush on Madhuri, so he convinced Ayan Mukerjee to include a scene in the song wherein he kisses the actress on her cheeks.

Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara

Well, even Zindagi Naa Milegi Dobara is no less than YJHD, it is one of the most cherish Bollywood tale of friendship due to the powerful chemistry between the trio Hrithik Roshan, Farahan Akhtar and Abhay Deol.

But did you know, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was enlisted as a case study in marketing management courses in various Universities in Spain? This was due to the fact that the tourism of the country saw a sharp spike of approximately 65% after the film's release.

Also, the song 'Ik Junoon' was filmed during Spain's famous La Tomatina festival where all the actors were bathed in tomatoes.

However, only a few know that Katrina Kaif has a serious phobia of tomatoes. It was a daunting task for her to shoot for the Tomatina festival in the movie. Miss Kaif's fear is so real that she reportedly, rejected an endorsement deal because it was for a tomato ketchup brand!

Rang De Basanti

Rang De Basanti is one of the most loved and appreciated movie of Bollywood with a touch of Patriotism and friendship.

The movie was inspired by a poem penned by Dushyant Kumar, which reads, "Aaj bhi jiska khoon na khola, khoon nahi woh paani hai, jo desh ke kaam na aaye,woh bekaar jawaani hai".

Rang De Basanti was India's official entry to the Oscar's for the "Best Foreign Language Film" category in 2007 since the movie had a noticeable impact on the Indian society.

Also, Rang De Basanti is a film with small details, there is one scene in the movie where Sue looks at the watch that belonged to her grandfather which showed the time 7:13, the exact time when Bhagat Singh was hanged to death. Surely, Om Prakash Mishra should be appreciated for including such small details and do good research for his movies.

3 Idiots

3 Idiots are one of those few films that will remain etched in the memory of film lovers in India. Also, it taught us a lot of life lessons about friendships.

Remember, the iconic scene where Rancho (Aamir Khan) does the delivery inside a library?

Actually, this sequence was supposed to be there in Rajkumar Hirani's previous medical comedy Munna Bhai M.B.B.S., but then he thought that it won't be necessary for the film and added it here because it was making more sense.

Well, it was quite an intelligent move because of course, we cannot think Munna Bhai's character doing a delivery scene.

Chhichhore

The movie Chhichhore is packed with emotion will hope to give moviegoers lessons on love, life and most of all, friendship. It has truly redefined the meaning of friendship.

Surprisingly, Tahir Raj Basin played one of the major roles in the film was a non-smoker. However, he had to play the character of a chain-smoker in the film. To solve the problem they used cigarettes with basil leaves and green tea.

Also, the college hostel war part of the movie between H3 and H4 was inspired by the real-life rivalry in IIT Bombay which the director Nitesh Tiwari was himself part of. What an authentic touch from Nitesh truly!