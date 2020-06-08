Bollywood actress Katrina Kaif is reminiscing her day out in the ocean with her 'most incredible friend.

On World Oceans Day, the actress took to Instagram to share a throwback video, in which she is swimming alongside a whale.

"#tb to A beautiful day in the ocean with my most incredible friend," she wrote along with the video.

She used a wave emoji and whale emoji to go with the post.

Amid lockdown, Katrina has been trying a hand at cooking, and also housecleaning. In a clip she shared in April, she chops away at what could either be cheese or cabbage. Later, when she is asked what is it that she is cooking, she admits not being too sure!

Katrina had also posted a video where she is seen cooking something along with sister Isabelle.

On the work front, Katrina will next be seen in "Sooryavanshi" starring Akshay Kumar. The film is directed by Rohit Shetty.