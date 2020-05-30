Ranbir Kapoor, the handsome hunk of Bollywood is known for wooing girls with his super sexy looks and energetic persona. RK has been a 'national crush' since he stepped into the Bollywood industry and his charm is not only among girls but among some Bollywood divas too.

Alia Bhatt before dating him had several times told the media that she had a serious crush on him. Not only Alia but many actresses have been quite vocal about the heartthrob Ranbir Kapoor. And now a new admirer has shown up.

There's another star-kid who had a 'crush' on B-town's Bunny and that is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's beloved daughter Aaradhya Bachchan.

Apart from having a crush on him, she once, in fact, mistook him Ranbir to be her father.

When Aishwarya Rai revealed Aaradhya had a crush on Ranbir Kapoor

Shocking, right? Actually, while in an interaction in 2016 with Filmfare editor, Jitesh Pillai, Aishwarya Rai had revealed an unbelievable incident wherein Aaradhya used to behave shyly around her Ae Dil Hai Mushkil co-star, Ranbir Kapoor and once the little one mistook RK to be her father, Abhishek and hugged him from behind.

She said, "Yes, he[Ranbir] was like a buddy on the set of Aa Ab Laut Chalein. Akshaye (Khanna) was also my buddy but he was in and out. He's a sweetie but he has his own moods. But Ranbir and I've enjoyed a friendship, which continues till date. The sweetest thing happened just the other day. We were shooting and when I Face timed Aaradhya, she gave Ranbir that smile. She knows him well."

Aishwarya also opened up about a funny incident when little Aaradhya mistook RK as her father Abhishek Bachchan and went to hug the actor from behind.

"One day she just ran into his arms. Because he was wearing this jacket and cap like AB (Abhishek Bachchan) and he had the stubble. Thinking he's AB, she hugged him and he was like 'Awww'. Hiroo aunty (Johar) said, 'Ranbir you're a charmer'," said Aishwarya.

She continued, "But I understood what had happened. I asked her you thought he was Papa and she said 'Yaaa'. Since that day she's become a bit shy around him. Abhishek also teased Ranbir, 'Hmmm... this one is crushing'. I told Ranbir this is so funny."

The 46-year-old actress further added how her little daughter denied calling 'Ranbir uncle' and called him 'RK' instead.

Aaradhya's fondness towards Ranbir Kapoor

"I was nuts about your father and you're the first one Aaradhya is reacting to as an actor with that shy expression. Life's coming full circle. She likes the Tamasha song Matargashti. We did the steps of the song for her fourth birthday. On the set, I introduced Ranbir as 'Ranbir uncle' to her. He joked, 'No RK!' Twice she addressed him as 'uncle'. But the other day, suddenly it was 'RK'. We all laughed at that," Aishwarya revealed further in the interaction.

Well, definitely that's very a sweet relation Ranbir Kapoor shares with little Aaradhya.