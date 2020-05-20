Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are happy in their own space today but there was a time when these love birds were totally inseparable leaving their respective exes Deepika Padukone and Salman Khan teary-eyed. Ranbir and Katrina fell in love on the sets of their film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani' in which Salman did a cameo.

Both dated each other for almost 4 years until they announced their breakup which came as a shock for all. Though the reason behind the two parting ways is still unknown to many, Ranbir's infidelity seems to be the reason behind their breakup like his previous relationship with Deepika Padukone.

But here is an old interview of Ranbir who was madly and deeply in love with Katrina back then, when asked who can he give his life for, he had said, "My family, Ayan, Katrina, as she is a very special person in my life, Rohit Dhawan, who I grew up with, and Aisha Divetri, my school friend. And Imtiaz Ali and Anurag Basu, as they add a lot to my life."

When Ranbir opened up about Katrina

"I am attached to a few people in my life and I can give my life for them. I truly believe that God has given us a few brain cells and you have to direct them to the right things that make you happy."

Cut to present

Recently Ranbir Kapoor lost his father and veteran actor Rishi Kapoor who was diagnosed with cancer. Talking about Ranbir's current relationship, the actor is dating Alia Bhatt and is quite open about his relationship from the very beginning.

If reports are to be believed, Ranbir and Alia are quite serious about their relationship and have decided to take their relationship a step ahead. Both families have accepted them as a couple. On the other hand, Katrina Kaif is currently single but is rumoured to be seeing Vicky Kaushal, both are often spotted together at film parties and get-togethers but have refused to speak about their relationship in public.