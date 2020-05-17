Bollywood celebs are utilising the current lockdown to experiment with their looks, just like their fans. While Kartik Aaryan has grown a full-fledged beard, Alia Bhatt seems to have gotten a new haircut as per a picture shared by the actress herself on Instagram.

The 'Patakha Guddi' of Bollywood has been quite active on social media lately, and she treated her fans to a new snap on Sunday, wherein Alia can be seen talking about her fitness journey.

It seems the actress has put the lockdown days to good use, she has been keeping herself fit, and the 27-year-old also revealed that she recently got herself a new haircut, but Alia simply credited a 'loved one' for giving her a trim.

Naturally, fans have put on their thinking caps, and they are wondering whether Ranbir Kapoor is the one behind Alia's new look, given the duo have been living together in Mumbai, for some time now.

Is Ranbir Kapoor Alia Bhatt's mysterious 'loved one'?

The 'Kalank' actress flaunted her luscious locks on Instagram, while also talking about how she has come to love her fitness. Judging by the caption, Alia took up a 60 days fitness challenge which was completed on Sunday.

"60 days later - stronger, fitter, better at burpees, much better at skips, much much better at push ups, obsessed with running, super obsessed with eating right and waiting to get back onto the next challenge," read the caption of her latest post.

But there's more to it, Alia Bhatt hinted that her 'loved one' gave her a haircut, and surely it has to be Ranbir, given that the duo has been spending the lockdown together.

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor have been living together

Ranbir recently lost his father Rishi Kapoor, and the actor was subsequently lambasted by netizens for not living with her mom Neetu Kapoor in the tough times. The 37-year-old chose to continue his live-in relationship with Alia.

Elsewhere, Riddhima, Ranbir's elder sister is currently living with her mom, having driven to Mumbai, all the way from Delhi. Alia was seen standing beside Neetu and Ranbir in their difficult moments, and her gesture earner her a lot of praise from fans.

The couple has been dating for some time, and soon they will also share screen space for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy trilogy film Brahmastra, which also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Mouni Roy.