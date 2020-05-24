Hrithik Roshan has a huge fan following in the country. From his roles on-screen to his dancing skills, fans can't seem to get enough of him. A lot of fans make art inspired by their favourite celebrities. But, how much of this art gets noticed by the stars in question?

A fan created art on Hrithik Roshan, inspired his most popular and unforgettable characters. The star who came across it was mighty impressed and touched. He shared the video on Instagram, catching the eyes of his fans who got a glimpse of the art.

Hrithik Roshan shares beautiful fan art on his characters

Fans usually do a lot for their celebrities, it's part of the deal. Whatever they can in their capacity, that is. Fans who are artists often find their muse in the celebrities they follow and the work they do. Hrithik Roshan undoubtedly would provide much-needed inspiration to his fans.

The actor shared a video on Instagram earlier of art made on the special characters that he has played so far in his career. The video shows a drawing of the actor's face, on which a continuous sliding sheet moves with the different hairstyles and masks worn by the actor in his films, including- Kaho Na Pyaar Hai, Koi Mil Gaya, Krrish, Jodhaa Akbar, Agneepath, and War.

The video captures how the Bollywood actor has transformed into various characters. Hrtihik Roshan wrote, "Nicely done Mr. RK.aadil. Thank you for this."

The video received applause from the star himself and his fans who are calling te video special. It's not every day that a star notices your fan art.