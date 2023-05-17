Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is resigning high on success and how! After baggings awards Gangubai Kathiadwadi was also named as the first-ever Indian brand ambassador of the luxury brand Gucci. Soon after, the Bollywood actress made her debut as the brand's newest global ambassador at the Gucci Cruise Show 2023, which was hosted in Seoul.

What did she wear?

The actress looked stunning in classic black LBD The actress had her hair tied in a sleek ponytail. Alia wore a pair of black platform heels, known as the Gucci Interlocking G Studs Sandals and a statement silver ear stud designed in the shape of Gucci's logo in one ear However the actress garnered praise for her sleek and cute styling,

Alia claps back at the trolls

However, it was the Gucci Jackie 1961 transparent bag that she was spotted with that caught the internet's attention. While some praised it for its design, others found it d pointless. A section of users brutally trolled her for carrying a Gucci bag just for showoff, which was seemingly empty as it was so small that even Alia's cell phone couldn't fit.

"Bag is empty so why alia is carrying," wrote one Twitter user. Another commented, "Bro the purse is meant to hold a few things at least!" While a third wrote, "Those who are saying purse is empty... lmao your head also Empty."

Alia being an avid social media user, learned about the comments that she has been receiving on her empty bag and while sharing the photo dump of her glitz and glamourous Gucci cruise show on Instagram, she captioned the Instagram carousel as, "Yes the bag was empty "

Alia also added a picture of herself with Gucci CEO Marco Bizzarri and another photo with Marco and the actor sitting alongside artists like IU, Blake Lee and Dakota Johnson in the front row of the fashion show. The last photo shows Alia happily enjoying a pizza while riding in a car.

Her mom actor Soni Razdan commented, "Smashinggg."

In one of the photos posted by Alia she was seated beside Hotel del Luna star and singer IU, and a video from inside the event has gone viral on social media. Ahead of the show, Thai star Davikah Hoorne and Alia's pictures went viral too.

Alia interacts with Korean fans

After attending Gucci Cruise Show, Alia then attended an after-party and a video from the same day is doing rounds on social media. A Korean fan, on Twitter, took to the microblogging app and shared an encounter with Alia. She uploaded several images and a video of talking to the actress.

Alia Bhatt at the Gucci Cruise After Party in Seoul.



She Was really kind with me. I will post the post where she talked to me after. All the korean girls around didn't know her but everyone was amazed bu her beauty.



In the video, Alia can be seen very candidly speaking to her fan as he asks her to come to France. To this, Alia responds by saying, "I will come to your house." "She Was really kind to me. I will post the post where she talked to me after. All the Korean girls around didn't know her but everyone was amazed b7 her beauty," read the caption.

The video where I talked with Alia. Sorry for my voice and my English I was so stressed bdjejsksb



You can also hear in the second video that korean are saying she is very pretty and asking me who she is.



Celebs at the Gucci Cruise show

The Gucci Cruise show which happened on May 16, 2023, at the Gyeongbokgung Palace in Seoul, South Korea. Many celebs from across the globe graced the show with their presence. From K-pop idols to drama actors, to brands Ambassadors IU, actor Shin Min A, and NewJeans member Hanni have shown up. Rapper Jay Park showed up wearing a sweater and jeans combo, going for a chill fit. Members of the band The Boyz, Younghoon, and Juyeon were also at the Gucci Cruise 2024 show in Seoul. The duo were wearing similar colours. The King: Eternal Monarch actor Woo Doo-hwan looked dapper in all black. ITZY member Ryujin looked went for a chic look in a skirt and bright yellow top. Whereas, The Glory star Lim Ji Yeon also attended the event and looked gorgeous in a black outfit.

Meanwhile, EXO star Kai who is also an ambassador could not attend due to his mandatory military service.