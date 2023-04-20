Not just K-pop fandom, Arohas, BTS ARMY, and celebrities across the globe are in deep shock after learning the news of the untimely demise of well-known K-pop group Astro's Moonbin. The 25 years old young star was found dead at this residence in Seoul, South Korea's Gangnam Neighborhood. His personal manager reportedly discovered his body on Wednesday night.

Fantagio, ASTRO's management company issued a formal statement on Moonbin's demise

Fantagio, ASTRO's management company issues a statement on Moonbin's demise. It read, "This is Fantagio. First, we apologize for having to convey this sorrowful and heartbreaking news. On April 19, ASTRO member Moonbin suddenly left us and became a star in the sky. Although it cannot be compared to the grief of the bereaved family who lost their beloved son and brother, the ASTRO members, as well as our fellow Fantagio artists and executives, are deeply mourning the deceased in great sadness and shock."

The statement adds, "It is even more painful to deliver the sudden news to the fans who have supported Moonbin and sent him generous love. We are more heartbroken because we know the heart of the deceased who always loved and thought of his fans more than anyone else. We earnestly ask you to refrain from speculative and malicious reports so that the bereaved family who is deeply saddened by the sudden sad news can mourn the deceased. According to the bereaved family's wishes, the funeral will be held as quietly as possible with family, friends and company colleagues in attendance. Once again, we send our deep condolences to the deceased."

Funeral details

As per reports in Kpop Herald, "Astro Members are preparing for Moonbin's funeral. Jinjin and Sanha have been with Moonbins' family since the morning, MJ took a leave to the military and Eunwoo is flying in from the US."

Astro's member MJ, who was serving in the military, took an urgent leave to attend Moonbin's funeral. The later K-pop idol's sister, a member of the girl group Billlie, Moon Sua will be the chief mourner at the funeral.

Seoul Police suspect death by Suicide

Moonbin's manager found the K-pop star dead at around 8:10 pm on Wednesday, April 19, in the Gangnam district of Seoul. His manager immediately called the police who suspect that Moonbin took his own life.

As per reports, Seoul Police have stated the cause of the death was suicide, 'It appears that Moonbin took his own life. We are currently discussing the possibility of an autopsy to determine the precise cause of death," added the report.

Fandom pours condolences

Aroha (Astro band's fandom) are in deep shock and has taken to social media to pen their deepest condolences. From clips to unseen pictures of Moonbin to montages of his life on Twitter. K-pop community around the world expressed their heart-breaking emotions.

Not BTS is trending; here's why

Meanwhile, NOT BTS is trending on social media, netizens are confused about whether Moonbin belongs to BTS.

For the unversed, ASTRO is a South Korean boy group that currently consists of 4 members: MJ, JinJin, Cha Eunwoo, and Sanha. The group debuted on February 23rd, 2016, under Fantagio Entertainment. On February 28, 2023, it was announced that Rocky would be leaving the group following the expiration of his contract with the company. The sub-units are Moonbin & Sanha, Jinjin & Rocky.

All you need to know about Moonbin

Moonbin worked as a model and actor before joining the popular K-pop boy band ASTRO, as per a report in the BBC.

He also started acting at a young age and starred in the popular K-drama 'Boys Over Flowers', playing the younger self of actor Kim Bum's character.

The K-Pop singer also joined ASTRO's first sub-group, Moonbin & Sanha, which made its debut on September 14, 2020, as per the news agency AFP.

Before eventually joining ASTRO, Moonbin enrolled in Fantagio's training programme as a child. He debuted with the band on February 23, 2016.

Moonbin & Sanha were set to perform at the upcoming Dream Concert - one of the largest K-pop joint concerts in South Korea - in May but the plan has now been postponed.

For the unversed, on the other hand, BTS member Suga also pushed a video fan sign event which was scheduled for Friday following Moonbin's death. A notice by Weverse Shop has been shared for the same. BTS leader RM also shared a black photo as the industry continues to mourn the singer's loss.