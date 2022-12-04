It's BTS member Jin's birthday today, the vocalist turns 30 today and this will mark his last birthday before he enlists in South Korea's mandatory military service. The BTS member has dedicated his day to his ARMY (BTS fans are touted as ARMY). Today is an emotional day for Jin's fans as well as his fellow band members.

Every year BTS members have a ritual, the members conduct a live session to interact with fans, cut their birthday cake and answer questions from fans. It is uncertain whether other members RM, Jin, Jimin, J-Hope, Jungkook, Suga and V will join Jin for his live interaction with the ARMY this year.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's take a look at some of the best moments of BTS Jin with his bandmates, unseen pictures, songs and lesser-known facts about the oldest member of BTS and much more.

BTS Jin's full name is Kim Seok-jin

His full name is Kim Seok-jin and was born on December. 4, 1992, in Gwacheon, Gyeonggi Province. His family consists of his parents and an older brother. He is the second-tallest member of the band, his height is around 179 centimetres.

Jin is the oldest member of the BTS band

In BTS, Jin is the oldest member and according to Korean culture, the oldest person receives the most amount of authority and responsibilities. In K-pop, 'Mathyung' means the oldest brother, which is the opposite of a 'maknae' and this term. All the members of the band treat him with respect. He is the true mood maker of the group with the way he lifts and encourages his brothers, especially with the maknae (young members) like- Jimin, V and Jungkook.

From being a cook to a foodie

Did you know that Jin is an amazing cook and he often shares his cooking through his blog and the V app. However, as ironic as it may sound, Jin is a picky eater. For example, he likes strawberries but does not eat strawberry-flavoured foods, whereas he likes chocolate-flavoured foods but does not eat chocolate. Reportedly he is a big-time foodie, he eats around eight meals a day, he once wrote, and can eat around 600 grams of meat at once.

His favourite colour is pink. His second album even shows him with pink hair.

Professional front

Jin has co-written and released three solo tracks with BTS: Awake in 2016, Epiphany in 2018, and Moon in 2020, all of which have charted on South Korea's Gaon Digital Chart. Jin made his official debut as a solo artist in October 2022, with the release of the single The Astronaut.

The shapes of the bones in his fingers are different. His knuckles are bigger and protrude more than average. He has monolids, which means his eyelids don't have a crease.

Take a look at his songs that should make it to your playlist

Rare and unseen pictures of one of the most handsome members of BTS.

BTS Army have flooded the micro-blogging site Twitter by pouring in heartfelt birthday wishes for the eldest member of BTS.

What makes Jin the most handsome man worldwide

In a survey organized by the Czech doll manufacturer CzDollic in 2018, he was selected as the "world's most gorgeous male face." He triumphed against 18,000 rivals from 58 nations.

Meanwhile, just a few days from today, Jin will enlist on December 13 at the recruit training centre in Yeoncheon, Gyeonggi-do.