It was indeed a day out for Apple CEO Tim Cook as he enjoyed his visit to Mumbai. From eating the city's favorite delicacy and patent vada pav to meeting who's who from the Bollywood arena, the Apple CEO ensured that he checked all the boxes.

For the unversed, the reason for Cook's visit to Mumbai was India got its first flagship Apple Store in Mumbai. Read on to know more.

Apple Inc opened its first retail store in India, located at the Jio World Drive mall in Mumbai's Bandra-Kurla Complex. Tim Cook recently arrived in India for the launch event. The maiden retail store of the iPhone maker has been opened to the public from Tuesday, April 18.

Before the grand opening of the Apple BKC, Cook headed straight to 'Antilia', the main residence of the Ambanis, for a business meeting. He met Reliance Jio Chairman Akash Ambani.

Reports also suggest that he also met industrialists such as Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran.

And if this just wasn't enough, Tim Cook relished on Mumbai's vada pav courtesy of Madhuri Dixit Nene. The actress took to her social media and shared Tim and her vada pav at a restaurant. She tweeted, "Can't think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!" Quote-tweeting her post, Tim Cook said, "Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!"

Cook hosted a private party for the B'town before the store opening.

The who's who of Bollywood came under one roof to celebrate the grand launch. Of course, Music maestro AR Rahman shared a picture featuring himself and Tim Cook on Instagram. Here, the two are seen having a conversation. Along with the pic, he wrote, "What are we talking about? Any guesses? @apple #timcook #applestoremumbai."

Mouni Roy shared a slew of pictures on social media. Mouni attended the event with her husband Suraj Nambiar. Sharing the series of pics, the actress wrote, "You often find yourself thinking about being a brand, especially in this day and age. Lucky to have met the man that runs one of the most iconic brands of my generation. #timcook @apple."

Boney Kapoor also shared a heartwarming picture with the tech giant.

Apart from the social media influencer Yashraj Mukhate was also part of the great grand meet.

Take a look at the inside images.

Take a look at the flagship store which is now open for Mumbaikars.

