Global icon Priyanka Chopra made heads turn at fashion house Bvlgari in Venice. The actress looked stunning in a red bodycon co-ord set for the night, she flaunted her hourglass figure with the ensemble. Other Hollywood actors too joined Priyanka Chopra namely Anne and Zendaya at the Greek-Italian luxury fashion house. The trio are brand ambassadors of the brand.

Who wore what

Priyanka opted for Miss Sohee and picked the magenta bodycon co-ord set for the event. The outfit consisted of a magenta cropped top with off-shoulder details, bodycon full sleeves, and a plunging neckline with a ruched effect. She further teamed it with a long and sleek magenta skirt with pleat details in the middle, decorated with a stunning broach, and a long train. The perfect midriff outfit made the actor look stunning even more.

Zendaya opted for black velvet off-shoulder gown details, while Anne Hathaway opted for a hooded silver and gold Atelier Versace dress with a high-leg slit. Her necklace featured red jewels, though it was adorned with diamonds, too.

Apart from Priyanka Chopra, Anne Hathaway, and Zendaya, there was BLACKPINK member Lisa.

Lisa wore a silky black dress with a dramatic cape and straps.

Did Anne ignore Priyanka Chopra?

The videos of these four international stars from the evening have surfaced on the internet. However, in one of the videos that have gone viral shows, a Reddit user observed that Anne was greeting Zendaya and Priyanka.

The video was shared on Reddit and users have mixed reactions upon seeing the video.

This is how they reacted

A user wrote, "They must have met before. There are videos of them chatting and laughing. No Goss here."

Another user said, "OMG they probably just met before this. There are videos of them chatting and laughing. And Anne has previously even said she was obsessed with PC's skin. Like there is no drama here pls."

The third commented, "That's all I saw from what was posted. I don't know if Zendaya arrived later and maybe that's why she greeted her, but this was awkward."

The fourth one said, "Everyone saying "oh they must've greeted each other b4", look at the video. Pc goes in for a hug but is ignored, then just looks away in awkwardness."

However, another video shows Priyanka posing with Anne Hathaway and Zendaya as they get captured in an engaging conversation.