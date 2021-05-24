Much before DeepVeer (Deepika Padukone-Ranbir Kapoor) and RaAlia (Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt) most of us loved and lived with the power couple Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. The two actors started their careers in 2007. Their films, Saawariya and Om Shanti Om had clashed with their release dates, but their love story took a different route that had engaged us all.

In a new video released by Netflix, Bunny and Naina's relationship was seen in reverse mode. Bunny can be seen cheating on Naina with Evelyn Sharma whose approach has uncanny familiarities with Katrina Kaif.

There is no place for emotions in showbiz. The early 2020s had been an era when most fans got their news on a desktop attached to internet connections, newspapers, gossip columns. They had developed an interest to know more and approach something more honest.

So when Deepika Padukone and Sonam Kapoor went on Koffee With Karan and ripped Ranbir Kapoor apart, most of us paid attention since the ever-smiling celebrities had finally chosen to be honest.

Now let's talk about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. They two had dated for two years, before parting ways. They had done Bachna Ae Haseena, a few commercials during the peak of their romantic relationship, and worked on Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Tamasha after parting ways from each other.

Even during their days as professional actors, Ranbir and Deepika had managed to gain the interest of the audience on a positive note. They acted like professionals, complimented each other and had come to terms with the reality that Deepika had then started dating Ranveer Singh. Even though the press tried a lot to scoop some story out, Deepika laughed out loud and Ranbir admired her. Despite their earlier angst and breakup, later they had a dignified phase.

But that didn't happen with Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif did it?

In the year 2017, Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif were unable to act like professional actors. At every promotional event, Ranbir either tried to mansplain her and Katrina tried to snub him. Their team tried to weave a fun story of them being quarrelsome friends, but the damage was already done.

The passive-aggressive conversation between the two was well noted. Ranbir had said that Katrina Kaif hasn't overacted in her movies because she can't act. Katrina said Ranbir Kapoor's biopic should be called 'mean'. Later when the two tried to pass it off as a friendly joke, the damage was done and most of the audience had already witnessed a cold hatred spewing between them.