"A picture says a thousand words." And something similar happened when Katrina Kaif and Ranbir Kapoor's holiday pictures from Ibiza were leaked online. The picture became the talk-of-the-town and generated enormous buzz. More so because neither Ranbir nor Katrina had publically admitted to being in a relationship back then. A lot was said and written about the couple and the pictures.

Both Kapoor and Kaif were furious with the media and the paparazzi for leaking their private picture. Katrina even wrote an open letter saying how this had never happened to her during any of her family holidays. Ranbir Kapoor had also lashed out when asked about the leaked pictures saying, "How would you feel if pictures of your sister, wife or girlfriend will get surfaced like this on the internet. It is wrong to show someone's private pictures to the world. I am very upset and did not like this act of the media."

Deepika's 'careful' reaction

Ranbir Kapoor's ex, Deepika Padukone had also spoken up on their holiday picture on Karan Johar's chat show. She had said, "It has never happened with me but if you are a celebrity these things are bound to happen. And I don't think you can accuse anybody of anything. I am a public figure, and if anyone has captured me then I should have been a little careful. People will talk about you, its ought to happen."

Give me notice

However, later, during a chat session for the promotions of Dhoom 3, Katrina took the matter in a lighter vein. "I missed you all. Do I look like I am upset? Many people have asked this but I just felt hurt and angry at that point of time. It was a very private moment. I expected privacy... you react in a way that moment and then you move on. I was hurt but I also learned that next time please give me notice, I will wear matching clothes as red and white does not match at all, I know."