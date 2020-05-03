The charming actor Ranbir Kapoor is the undisputed heartthrob of the nation, who has made all his fans go gaga with his on-screen performances and off-screen appearances.

He is not just known to steal the hearts of his female-fans but his female co-actresses too. Ranbir in fact has a long list of ex-girlfriends and including the two most promising faces of Bollywood industry, Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone.

Today, we thought of bringing forward the current net worth of both of Ranbir's exes Katrina Kaif and Deepika Padukone to see who is the richest.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone is at the peak of her acting career currently. The actress has been slaying the industry since her debut with Shah Rukh Khan in 'Om Shaanti Om' and after that, there has been no turning back for DeePee.

Being married to one of the finest actors in Ranveer Singh and becoming a hot topic of Bollywood, she has become one of the highest-paid actresses of the Indian Cinema.

Deepika is the face of brands like Nestle Fruita Vitals, Vistara Airlines, L'Oréal Paris, Axis Bank, Tanishq, Lux, Jio, Gillette Venus, Britannia and several others. She, in fact, is the chief endorser of her very own fashion brand called 'All About You.'

Deepika Padukone has an apartment on the 26th floor of Beaumonde Towers, which is worth whopping ₹16 crores. She also owns luxury cars including a sparkling white Audi A8 which costs around 1.2 crores. Other cars that Deepika owns include Mercedes Maybach S500 for 1.67 crores, Range Rover, and BMW5 series for ₹64 lakhs.

Mrs Singh charges ₹10 crores per film and ₹8 crores for brand endorsements taking her net worth to the astronomical figure of ₹103 crores, and being such a talented actress it won't be surprising to see her net worth escalate further, in the next few years given the rate of her growth.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is yet another super sizzling and very talented actress of Bollywood. She is known as a wonderful actor, dancer, performer, fitness freak and also a great businesswoman.

Being one of the top celebrities of Bollywood and having a super luxurious lifestyle Kat's net worth is worth having a sneak peek.

Miss Kaif has bagged quite a worthy brand endorsements in her kitty with big names such as Lino Perros, Kalyan Jewellers, Lenskart, Tropicana, Fbb Fashion, Titan Raga, Slice, Veet among many others. Moreover, she has her own brand of cosmetics called Kay Beauty.

Katrina Kaif is a big investor in real estate and owns a lot of flats in Mumbai. She lives in a luxurious B-09 and G-10, ground floor Mourya House, Andheri West. Her car collection includes two Audi models, a Q7 and a Q3. The actress has recently purchased a Range Rover's Vogue SE Diesel LWB model worth 2.65 crores.

As per media reports, the Bharat actress charges a whopping Rs 10 crores per film, propelling her net worth around ₹128 crores.