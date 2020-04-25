It's been a long time since Katrina Kaif parted ways from her ex-beau Salman Khan. Salman was the one who has to be given the credit for Katrina's successful film career. After breakup up with Aishwarya Rai, Salman was unable to cope up and Katrina became a shoulder to cry for the Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor.

The two were together for a couple of years, both their fans thought that they might tie the knot sooner or later but nothing of that ever happened. In fact, news of their breakup soon began flashing all over.

Katrina's last message to Salman

Katrina ended her relationship with the mercurial Salman Khan, over an SMS, a friend of the actress said. "She was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir when this happened. She didn't want to wait until she got back home. So she texted him that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends," the friend said, "Salman was furious and decided to land upon the film's set."

This was the prospect that terrified Katrina, who was afraid to confront Salman in person. Fortunately for her, the star never showed up. "His family and very close friends advised him against this," the friend said. Salman had once landed upon Shah Rukh Khan's set for Chalte Chalte and thrown a massive tantrum once when Aishwarya Rai had gone cold on him.

Katrina was worried if Salman damaged her career

Katrina was always petrified with the fact that she might end up losing her career. Like Aishwarya was asked to leave the film post, Salman's episode that took place on the sets of the film, Katrina was worried something similar could happen with her too.

"Kat is in a position that she can't afford to lose. She's commanding a huge fee and has some big films under her name. Now that the story is out in the open, she is running scared that Salman will make life tough for her as well," added the friend.

Those close to Salman say he has matured. A family member said that Katrina had nothing to worry about from the start and that he wished her well and would not speak about her in public. "That's his business," the source said when asked if the relationship had ended. After the breakup, last two months there has been a buzz in B-town that Bollywood's lovebirds are no longer resting in the same nest.

However, confirmation about their split was only given to close friends and family. From Salman's side, his sister Arpita and Alvira knew that their relationship was over, while Kat had confessed in her Ajab Prem Ki Gajab Kahani costar Ranbir Kapoor that she was done with Sallu.

When Katrina was linked up with Ranbir Kapoor post her breakup with Salman Khan

This breakup was destined to happen. Katrina was getting more and more frustrated with Salman. Katrina has been telling close friends how she can't relate to Salman anymore. Not only is the age difference vast, but she's also fed up with him," revealed Katrina's friend.