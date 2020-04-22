It has been almost 31 years since Salman Khan made his bow in the Bollywood industry. Throughout his journey, the actor has a track record of helping a lot many people from outside as well as inside the industry.

Many new actors consider Bhaijaan as their mentor since he has launched several new faces who later credited him for making their careers.

Some of the top actresses like Katrina Kaif, Jacqueline Fernandez, Sonakshi Sinha, Eli Avram, and others have got that recognition just because of Salman Khan. As of now, he is known to be close to all the aforementioned ladies.

So, today we have will be comparing the net worth of Katrina, Jacqueline and Sonakshi, the three top actresses from Salman's girl gang.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif is one of the most prominent leading ladies of Indian cinema. She is the face of a number of high-rated brands like Lux, Slice, Nakshatra, Lux, Panasonic, Lakme, and L'Oreal.

According to reports, Katrina has a net worth of ₹128 crores and is at the top of the list of India's highest-paid celebrity endorsers. She even has launched her own makeup brand called Kay by Katrina in 2019.

Furthermore, Miss Kaif has been an inspiration for the Mattel dolls in the Barbie series and also has her own wax statue at Madame Tussauds in London.

The 36-year-old actress owns some of the top ranges of cars which include Audi Q3, Audi Q7, and Mercedes ML350.

Kat lives in a 3 BHK Apartment in Bandra, worth Rs.8.20 crores, she even has a property in Lokhandwala worth Rs.17 crores, a penthouse in Bandra where she currently resides and a bungalow in London worth Rs.7 crores.

Jacqueline Fernandez

Sri Lankan beauty Jacqueline Fernandez is another top actress of Bollywood. She has managed to carve out a niche for herself in the entertainment industry, making her as one of the highest-paid and wealthiest actresses of current times.

Miss Fernandez is the face of some well-reputed brands like Boat, Nova Eyewear, Magic Moments, Tresemme', Bella Casa, and many more. Thanks to Jacky's illustrious film career, her estimated net worth is around $10 million (INR 70crores).

Jacqueline is crazy for exotic cars and even owns the finest collection of cars from famous brands including a Mercedes-Benz Maybach S500, a BMW Series 3, and an Audi Q7. She lives in an expensive three-bedroom apartment in the posh area of Bandra, Mumbai.

Sonakshi Sinha

Despite being the daughter of legendary veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha has made her name in Bollywood, with sheer talent and hard work.

The actress started as a costume designer, but today, she is a prominent face of the industry. Sona made her bow in films in 2010 and since then there has been no turning back for the lady.

She has been endorsing some of the renowned brands like Colgate, Streax Hair Color, Flite, UNESCO, Asus, and many more.

The 32-year-old actress's net worth is around ₹63 crore. She lives in a luxurious flat in Mumbai and its market value is said to be around 11.3 crores. Sonakshi also owns multiple real estate properties in Mumbai and other cities.

Like other actresses on this list, Sona loves speed, and her car collection includes beasts from luxurious brands such as BMW, Range Rover, Mercedes, Mini Cooper, Audi, etc.