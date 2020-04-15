Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's relationship is one of the unsolved mysteries of Bollywood. Their on-screen, as well as off-screen chemistry, is what makes them one of the favourite duo in the industry.

Even though their relationship ended a long time back but their once-upon-a-time love story is still fresh in the minds of their fans.

Also, the bond that they share now, even after their breakup is quite commendable as their current friendly equation attracts eyeballs every now and then. Katrina has on many occasions said that Salman is her support system. Even Bhaijaan himself has confessed that miss Kaif is a part of his family. Maybe that is the reason that Bharat actress called Salman her "big brother."

Katrina Kaif once called Salman her brother

Yes, you heard that right, after her breakup with Bhaijaan, the actress started dating Ranbir Kapoor. Katrina made a shocking revelation when she stated, "Salman Khan is my big brother."

This happened when the whole cast of 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' was in Kolkata for the inauguration of Kolkata International Film Festival, which left everyone stunned. In fact, Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma were in shock hearing this confession from their co-actor.

As per the sources, when Katrina was shooting in Ooty with Ranbir Kapoor for their film 'Ajab Prem Ki Gazab Kahani', the 36-year-old actress started falling for her co-actor and so she ended her relationship with Salman through a text message. She didn't want to wait until she got back home.

So, Katrina texted Salman Khan that it was over from her side, but they could still remain friends. The 54-year-old actor became so angry that he came upon on her sets after which, they had a quarrel which created a rift between the two and their relationship got broken.

Katrina and Salman's equation after their break-up

However, everyone knows that Bhaijaan was always with her ladylove and couldn't forget her. He supported her a lot when she had a tough time after breaking up from Ranbir which was quite a gentleman nature.

When Salman was asked about Kat's statement he said that he would not want Katrina to call him 'Bhaijaan'.

Afterwards, Katrina Kaif was asked about the same in an interview and the actress replied, "Of course, he's not my brother. He's a friend but that's also about the humour he is known for," India Today quoted Katrina as saying.

Talking about Salman's sense of humour, Katrina added "He pulls everyone's leg. It's his personality that makes everyone feel comfortable. Everyone smiles around him.. I'm not a silent lamb. I give it back when I have to."

Even though the truth is out there, but for the moment, her little 'brotherly' bombshell seems to have stunned a lot of people. The pair were last seen together in the film 'Bharat' which was a massively successful project for both Salman and Kat.