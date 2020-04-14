Everyone saw the sizzling chemistry between Ranbir Kapoor and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in Karan Johar's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil. Even though the movie did not do well on the silver screen, the duo's chemistry was liked by the audience very much as their passionate chemistry had overshadowed Ranbir's pairing with Anushka Sharma to a great extent.

But did you know this was not the first time that both Ranbir and Aishwarya worked together for a film?

Ranbir and Aishwarya first came together 21 years ago

Yes, very few people knew that they have worked together in a movie 21 years ago. The movie was Rishi Kapoor's 'Aa Ab Laut Chalen', which was released in 1999 featured Akshaye Khanna and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Although Ranbir did not act in the movie instead, he was an assistant director of the movie since it was his father's first directorial film and it happened to be Ranbir Kapoor's first step in showbiz.

Recently an old picture is going viral on social media starring Aish and Ranbir which was posted by writer-director Rumy Jafry which was clicked on the sets of Aa Ab Laut Chalen.

He wrote, "I tuk dis pic lng tym bck in the USA. @ Ranbir_Kapoor wantd 2 knw, hw u lkd 2gthr. Nw u bth wrkng 2thr and lukn awsum. Mri dua hai flm spr hit ho," wishing good luck to Aish and Ranbir's Ae Dil Hai Mushkil.

The picture saw a 15-year old innocent Ranbir Kapoor smiling with the Bachchan Bahu who looked quite different from now. At that time who knew both, the actors would feature in another movie after 18 years, romancing each other.

Ranbir and Aishwarya came together for Ae Dil Hai Mushkil in 2016

When Ranbir Kapoor was asked about working with Mrs.Bachchan in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, he had told India tv news, "I knew Aishwarya since I was a child, as I was an assistant in my father's film Aa Ab Laut Chalen. I was only 15 then and in Class X, but Aishwarya and I struck a friendship."

"We would chat about her and her life and she would treat me her age. She would treat me like a friend and not as a child and was good to me. Even now, she is exactly the way she was then. There is nothing that has changed about her. Apart from her beauty and her achievements that the world already knows, to me, she will always be the girl who hung out with me on my father's set," Ranbir added further.

Another picture was posted by Ranbir's mother Neetu Kapoor on her Instagram account where a young Ranbir is seen sketching a portrait of Aishwarya on the sets of the 1999 film. Neetu captioned the pic, "The great Artist at work".