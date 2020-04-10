Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif's love story has been one of the most talked-about topics in the Bollywood industry. Their past relationship has not been hidden by anyone. The duo's amazing on-screen chemistry grabbed a lot of eyeballs and their fans wanted both to tie the knot as soon as possible.

However, It was rumoured that they both broke up as Katrina's closeness towards Ranbir was increasing while they were shooting for Ajab Prem Ki Ghazab Kahani. After, Salman-Katrina's breakup, Salman had been quite outspoken about his relationship with the actress.

Once, it happened when Salman tried to embarrass Katrina by saying that she missed the chance of becoming a Khan.

Did Salman Khan want to marry Katrina Kaif?

Since miss Kaif is good friends with Salman's sisters Alvira Khan Agnihotri and Arpita Khan Sharma, she was invited to attend Arpita's wedding with Aayush Sharma. At one of the wedding parties, Bhaijaan teased Katrina when 'Chikni Chameli' song from 'Agneepath' was played. He asked her to come up on the stage.

He said, "Katrina Kaif, Katrina Kaif, your song is being played." Katrina felt very shy to go up on the stage but Salman Khan did not stop there, he called Katrina as 'Katrina Kapoor' and requested her to come up on the stage.

The actor teasingly said, "You missed a big chance of being Khan." This made Katrina very embarrassed as all the guests present there burst into waves of laughter. However, the 'Bharat' actress still came on stage, to which Salman thanked her for doing so, "I thank you from my heart."

Salman and Katrina's equations have changed

However, soon the news of Ranbir and Katrina's breakup spread like wildfire. And to everyone's shock, the duo broke up during their filming of Jagga Jasoos, which even made the film take a lot of time to get finished and released. No one knows why the couple broke up but it definitely made their fans disheartened.

Talking about the present scenario, rumours of Ranbir and Alia Bhatt dating each other is the talk of the town, whereas Katrina is dating Vicky Kaushal as per speculations. In the meanwhile, Salman and Katrina are still close friends, and they continued to have dazzling chemistry, as seen in Bharat, lately.