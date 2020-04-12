Catfights among Bollywood actresses are a common thing, more so nowadays, because the competition is cutthroat. Relationships and friendships usually don't last long in Bollywood. In the race of becoming more successful, actors get jealous of others which ultimately lead them into a dirty fight.

One such Catfight happened between Katrina Kaif and Mallika Sherawat on the sets of multi-starrer movie 'Welcome'. Both the actress always shared a cold-vibe with each other and avoided talking to each other.

Mallika Sherawat ignored Katrina Kaif

As per the sources, Mallika did not like Katrina much and even tried to ape her at every opportunity.

A person from the unit of Welcome even revealed, "Mallika and Katrina just couldn't get along. Katrina used to greet Mallika often, but Mallika ignored Katrina. What shocked us was not that Katrina and Mallika were not on talking terms, but the fact that Mallika constantly copied Katrina's hairstyle and even clothes."

"One had to keep telling her that she should not copy Katrina because her role is different. It would have been very funny to look at two girls looking the same," the source added furthermore.

Later, in an interview Katrina Kaif was questioned about the same but, miss Kaif very cleverly dogged the question. She first had a long laugh, when quizzed about her equation with Mallika, and said, "I used to greet everybody on the sets. I can't talk to you more on this because I am hurrying for a shot."

The cat-fight between Mallika and Katrina continued after welcome

Not only this, when Mallika Sherawat showed up for a special appearance on the sets of Ramesh Taurani's Race, but the 43-year-old actress also targeted Miss Kaif, by making fun of her British accent.

She even hinted that Katrina gets her film roles because of her connection with superstar Salman Khan. Mallika also targeted Katrina when she featured in the song 'Afgan Jalebi' in the movie Phantom. According to Mallika, Kat copied her title of Jalebi Bai.

To provoke Katrina further, the controversy queen claimed that no one can reach her level when it comes to commanding big money for stage performances. Mallika said that she is unbeatable when it comes to being a crowd puller and that no one can dance better than her.