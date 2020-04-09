There is nothing new in Hollywood men losing their hearts to our Bollywood beauties. From Aishwarya Rai, Preity Zinta, Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone; some of the biggest Hollywood stars have accepted having a major crush on our desi girls. So, it didn't quite come as a shock when Antonio Banderas, lost his heart to Mallika Sherawat.

Back in 2014, rumours of Antonio Banderas and Mallika being more than just good-friends had started doing the rounds. So much so, that when Melanie Griffith parted ways with the actor, after 18-years of being married, Mallika was called the reason behind their split. A picture and a video of Mallika Sherawat, dancing intimately with Sherawat had started doing the rounds. Mallika too was seen enjoying all the attention and the gaze.

Stylist reveals it all

Mallika's Los Angeles stylist Ivan Bitton, who had recorded the video of the couple's dirty dancing at Cannes had revealed that Antonio had grabbed Mallika by her waist and did some intimate dance moves. Mallika, who was seen wearing lace and sheer black colour dress, was enjoying all the attention while swaying with him. "He was saying 'God you're so beautiful', like a horndog would do, talking to a prey," TOI quoted Bitton as saying.

The TOI report further stated Bitton saying, "He said that specifically started to cause problems with his wife. They probably had an arrangement that it's cool for him to have other [flirtations], as long as it's not public. With our case it became public and I think that's where she got mad."

On Antonio's divorce, Mallika said, "Antonio Banderas is a wonderful man, a great dancer and an acquaintance of mine. I did not go on any vacation with him, and I'm sorry he's going through a divorce."

An Emirates report had said that while Antonio and Mallika were dancing in Cannes, his wife, Melanie Griffith pushed Mallika away from him. And Bitton held Mallika's hand and took her somewhere else immediately to avoid creating a scene.