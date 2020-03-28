Over the illustrious 100 year history of Bollywood, there have been a lot of celebrity love stories and breakups. Love stories which soon turns out to become a bitter breakup are a very common sight in the entertainment business. One such bitter breakup happened between ex-lovebirds Ranbir Kapoor and Katrina Kaif. After years of dating, Bollywood stars Kat and Ranbir called it off back in 2016.

After breaking up with Katrina, Ranbir, in one of his interviews with Rajeev Masand, opened up about his breakup like never before. However, when his ex-ladylove was asked to comment on her side of things, she decided not to reveal any details.

"Keep the questions professional as I don't like speaking about my personal life," were Katrina's word when asked to open up about her relationship with Ranbir. Although sooner rather than later, Katrina sat down for a tete-a-tete with guess who else but Rajeev Masand and opted to speak out her heart.

Katrina Kaif on struggles post-breakup with Ranbir Kapoor

"Having eyes upon you forces you to not step up and bring your best face to the world. As a human, you will have your moments where things couldn't be anymore tougher for you, but I take moments as a challenge or force myself to face them," she the 36-year-old actress.

When Rajeev asked Katrina Kaif about how she dealt with the emotional breakdowns and the distress phase, she revealed, "You know what I think, it's something that came to me many times, if I was a person who did not have a luxury."

"See I do think being an actor is quite a luxurious job, we have staff and we are treated specially, to be fair. But if I worked in say, an office or if I had a normal job, you are still going to go to work. You are still going to be required to do your job... you can have your moments where you cannot be any lower," added Kat.

I am happy now: Katrina Kaif

Moreover in an interview with Zoom, the 'Sooryavanshi' actress revealed that she has moved over Ranbir Kapoor and is happy in her life now, although she remained coy on her current relationship status.

"I am happy, there is no reason for it, there is no before and after, minus and this. I am happy, I think life is wonderful," Katrina stated.