Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor are one of the most loved stars in Bollywood today. They both share a great bond and keep giving glimpses of their friendship time and again. This was clearly witnessed when Katrina posted a video of her washing dishes being in self-isolation and her best buddy Arjun mocked her by inviting her to his home for washing his dishes and even called her 'Kaantaben 2.0'.

Both the actors keep pulling one another's leg, showing their strong bond. Even Varun Dhawan is part of their gang and not many know that they have been friends for over 15 years now. Long ago, it was on Karan Johar's talk show when Kat revealed that Varun and Arjun once had an 'I hate Katrina' club. However, the same doesn't exist anymore and the trio shares a great bond.

Katrina Kaif washes dishes in Quarantine

While all the celebs have gone into self-isolation zone, the actors are constantly posting things they are doing to pass their time. From Karan Johar to Amitabh Bachhan, various Bollywood celebs are actively participating in this. Katrina also came forward and posted a small tutorial on how to wash the dishes at home, without wasting water.

The video started by Kat saying, "Since the house helps are also practising self-isolation, Izzy (Isabelle Kaif) and I decided to take turns to do the washing up. I thought I would do a little professional tutorial."

Explaining the right technique, Katrina says, "First, I was deciding... should I lather each bowl, rinse it and put it in the rack? Then I decided that there was a better way to do it. Put all the dishes inside the sink, and then turn off the water so that you don't waste it. Lather all of them and put them back here and then rinse them all."

Arjun Kapoor hilariously trolls Katrina

While many Bollywood celebs appreciated her work, but, in an attempt to pull Katrina's leg Arjun posted a hilarious comment on her picture and wrote, "You are invited to my house." The actor did not stop there and posted yet another comment as he wrote, "Kaantaben 2.0. (sic)."

This is not the first occasion when Arjun tried to troll Katrina as the duo share an amazing bond and they constantly try and get one over the other.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina will next be seen in Rohit Shetty's film 'Sooryavanshi', although the film's release has been postponed owing to the Coronavirus pandemic. Arjun meanwhile, was shooting for his next flick 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar.'