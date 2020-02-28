Arjun Kapoor has been known to troll his colleagues time and again on Instagram. Therefore, Katrina Kaif found the right opportunity to get the actor. However, the attempt backfired when the actor responded to her comment.

After the actor posted a picture on Instagram, Katrina Kaif left a hilarious comment on the post trolling Arjun Kapoor. What she got in return was a comeback that can make anyone's day!

Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor play a game of wits on Instagram

Arjun Kapoor recently posted a photo on Instagram where he is seen standing in the countryside trying to look cool and casual.

Katrina Kaif decided to rain on the actor's parade with a witty comment, "What happened did u lose something??" What could have been a moment for Katrina Kaif was ruined by a reply from Arjun Kapoor, "@katrinakaif I lost ur number !!! Send here na...please."

Needless to say, the actress hasn't yet responded to him.

Arjun Kapoor the serial troll

Katrina Kaif has often been on the receiving end of Arjun Kapoor's trolling on her pictures on Instagram.

In 2019, Katrina Kaif had posted a picture of herself performing at the award show where she was wearing sunglasses. The actor had then commented, "Wear it (during) the day not at night...don't want u trippin girl !!!"

In another post, Arjun Kapoor commented about the caption where the actress had putt in a mug icon as the caption, "The emoji has nothing to do with the picture, Katrina...is that a clue for Karan to join you for Koffee on Takht?" This time the actress responded, "This is the body language when one drinks coffee." The actor had then provided a disclaimer, "BTW just joking Katrina. Don't be firing me later...loving the vibe though."

Not just Katrina Anushka Sharma also met the same fate with one of her photos where she is seen closing her eyes during a photo shoot. Arjun Kapoor added his take, " Sleeping on the job."

Shraddha Kapoor's photo from Saaho also became prey to Arjun Kapoor's trolling, "That's a hectic sneeze reaction."

Will anybody be able to defeat the actor any time soon?