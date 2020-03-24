As PM announced a complete lockdown across the country for the next 21 days, starting from midnight today, all the gym freaks must have been going crazy. For people who have a habit of working out regularly, it's difficult to stay and at home and watch themselves grow bigger. To their rescue, many Bollywood celebrities have been sharing their personal fitness regimes which can be followed at home.

From stars like Rakul Preet Singh to Sara Ali Khan, all of them have been sharing their 'workout at home' routine to motivate their fans amidst lockdown.

Recently, Katrina Kaif also shared a series of workout videos along with her trainer Yasmin Karachiwala in which she has mentioned her full fitness regime for her fans. She captioned the videos and wrote,

"#WorkoutFromHome #Part2

Since we are all practicing #SocialDistancing @yasminkarachiwala and I worked out at our homes and put the workouts together for you to do at yours. Stay home stay safe ⁣ ⁣⁣

♦️ #Warmup⁣⁣

1.Squat with feet hip width apart - 2 sets x 25 reps⁣⁣

2.Squat with feet wide parallel- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

3.Squat with feet wide turnout- 2 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣

4.Squat with feet together- 2 sets x 25 reps⁣ ⁣⁣

♦️ #Workout:⁣⁣ ⁣⁣

1.Forward and Backward Lunge - 2 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

2.In Hover, Hip Dips - 3 sets x 20 reps

3.Curtsy Lunge to Side Kick - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

4.Suicide Push- 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

5.Landis or Single Leg Squat - 3 sets x 15 reps ⁣⁣

6.Squat Jacks - 3 sets x 25 reps ⁣⁣"

In the video shared by Bang Bang fame, she can be seen doing exercise with her trainer through a split-screen. Previously also, Katrina did share a video with her trainer explaining how people can practice the art of working out at home. Fans couldn't be happier right now as due to the lockdown across the nation, stars having been sharing the glimpse of their personal life on social media.

Yesterday, Katrina shared a video of herself cleaning the dishes in her kitchen just like any other common girl would do. Prankster Arjun Kapoor even trolled Katrina and called 'Kaantaben 2.0'. He even wrote that she can visit him anything now and help him in cleaning his dishes. Katrina was last seen in Bharat with Salman Khan in 2019.