Professionalism is the key in the Bollywood industry. Actors have to work together with their exes if asked to, despite having ill feelings for each other. Practically everyone has gone through at least one breakup in the film industry. But imagine still having to regularly see the person whom you've just broken up with because your job demands it.

That's called maintaining a cordial working relationship. While breakups are sad as it is, they tend to get worse when people keep nagging a person about their ex-lover. That's one of the downside of being a celeb, your personal life, and relationships are never private.

But as the old adage goes: 'The show must go on', therefore celebs have no other choice but to work with their exes even after the fallout. From Salman Khan-Katrina Kaif to Ranbir Kapoor-Deepika Padukone, here are 5 renowned Bollywood couples who worked together even after their breakups.

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone

Firstly, let's talk about the most iconic duo, who even after parting ways, worked together for a film and still are close friends. We are talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone. Their love affair started on the sets of 'Bachna Ae Haseeno' and grabbed a lot of eyeballs. Ranbir and Deepika fell madly in love with each other. Their relationship became one of the most talked-about love stories.

Although, the eternal romance did not last long and the couple broke up with each other in 2009. However, Deepika and Ranbir soon came together for Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani (2013) which was a blockbuster hit. Fans were left drooling at their chemistry yet again. The duo was also seen in Imtiaz Ali's 'Tamasha', although the film did not do well.

One of the songs from the movie 'Agar Tum Saath ho' became an instant hit because of the heartbreaking story of Ranbir-Deepika.

Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma

Next, we have Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma. Ranveer made his Bollywood debut with 'Band Baja Barat' in 2010 alongside Anushka Sharma and their romance began from there onwards. The film was an instant success just like the Jodi of Ranveer and Anushka. Rumours about their affair started making rounds when they were paired in the film Ladies Vs Ricky Behl in 2011.

Although Ranveer and Anushka never made their relationship public, they were known to be dating for a long time. However, things fell apart in 2012, as reports emerged that the couple had parted ways.

Nonetheless, the duo never really brought their breakup in between their jobs, as Ranveer and Anushka were once again seen romancing each other in Zoya Akhtar's movie 'Dil Dhadkne Do'. And we must say that their chemistry was bang on!

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif are yet another iconic couple in Bollywood. Katrina started her career opposite Salman, with 'Maine Pyar Kyun Kiya' and since then they haven't looked back. The couple was always in news for having an affair but they never really bothered to clear the air.

However, soon the news broke out that Katrina started dating Ranbir Kapoor when they both did a movie together. Salman felt cheated and broke up with Kat.

After their breakup, Bhaijaan did confess his feelings for Katrina many times, albeit indirectly. They still share a good rapport and have done various super hit movies like 'Ek Tha Tiger', 'Tiger Zinda Hai' and 'Bharat' after their alleged split.

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan

Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor Khan's love story is one of the most interesting ones in Bollywood. The duo was in a long-term relationship since they met on the sets of 'Fida'. Romance sparked between them instantly and their love story shined quite brightly.

The couple got so close to each other, that an MMS of Kareena and Shahid locking lips with each other, began to go viral. However, the duo called it off after Kareena started dating Saif Ali Khan. Kareena herself revealed that she broke up with Shahid after 'Jab We Met'.

The two last worked together in 'Udta Punjab', however, they did not share screen space in the film. Although they remain cordial with each other in public, working together like before is currently off the cards.

Sara Ai Khan and Kartik Aaryan

Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan are another most adorable couple in Bollywood. Appearing on 'Koffee With Karan' with her father Saif Ali Kha, Sara confessed her feelings for Kartik, revealing that she had a crush on the 'Pyaar Ka Punchnama' actor.

Later, when asked about the same, Kartik blushed and said that he was busy making money as Sara's father Saif said, to be able to take her on a date. Ranveer Singh introduced the two of them, in an award function and since then, news of their relationship started doing the rounds. The news of Sara and Kartik coming together for Imtiaz Ali's film 'Love Aaj Kal 2' was treated with much fanfare.

The duo spent a lot of time together, time and again their pictures started to dominate the news headlines. However, Sara and Kartik called it quits shortly after finishing the shooting of Love Aaj Kal, to focus on their respective careers. They are still good friends though, and we'd like to see them share screen space again and again.