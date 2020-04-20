Shatrughan Sinha and Reena Roy's affair had been one of the most talked about events in the industry. The two were so much in love that people around them thought they will get married and start a family together. However, things didn't go as planned and their love remained incomplete.

However, people have often wondered whether Sonakshi was Shatrughan and Reena's love child considering at her striking resemblance to the yesteryear actress. While Shatrughan and Reena never thought of clearing the air about their love child, Sonakshi Sinha, on the other hand, went on to address the issue and brave the infamous question about her father's past affair.

Speaking about Shatrughan Sinha's affair with Reena Roy, Sonakshi had said in an old interview with a leading daily, "I think it (Shatrugan Sinha and Reena Roy's affair) happened when I was not even born. I found out when I was growing up and started understanding things. But I'm not going to crucify my father for something he did years back. It is his past."

She continued, "And everybody has a past. So I don't think too much about it. Nor do I pay attention to it. Like I said, it just makes really good headlines and juicy gossip to some people. But for me, this is my family."

Talking about her striking resemblance to Reena Roy and people calling her the actress' child, Sonakshi refused to acknowledge the infamous claim. "I feel I look like my mom (Poonam Sinha)," Sonakshi quipped.

Reena Roy on Sonakshi having similar features

Earlier, when Reena Roy was asked about Sonakshi having similar features to that of hers, she had said in an interview, "Sonakshi looks like her mom Poonam Sinha, not me. I think Salman Khan's family has given a very typical Indian look that resembles my look on screen. When I did Zakhmee, I was called Asha Parekh and Nasir Hussain's daughter. Dimple was referred to as Nargis's daughter. Film industry mein toh yeh silsila chalte rehta hai. Kuch din baad khatam ho jaata hai."

Reena also added that she met Sonakshi when she was much younger and gol matol (chubby) and not after that.

Well, sometimes people overthink a lot at times and it becomes necessary to clear their doubts once and for all.