Deepika Padukone may have gotten a dream launch in Bollywood opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Farah Khan's directorial Om Shanti Om, but she is ruling the industry only because of her bold choices of films. She has always been a part of films with female centric characters that gave her the opportunity to display her skills and get maximum screen time.

She has worked with some of the finest actors in the industry but she has always rejected not just one but atleast six films opposite Salman Khan. And it definitely make you wonder why. Let us tell you.

As we all know that Salman Khan is a superstar with midas touch whose films never fail to churn out money and entertain audience like never before. His stardom is enough to make even a bad film a hit. Audience yearn to watch Salman in never seen before avatars every time he comes on the silver screen.

And there's no secret to guess that all of his films revolve around his character and there's hardly any chance for other actors to showcase their acting skills. And which is perhaps the reason why the casting coup of bringing Salman and Deepika never materialized.

- Deepika rejected atleast six films opposite Salman -

Deepika is undoubtedly an intelligent girl who always wants to make sure things fall in right place for her. If by any means Deepika signs a film opposite Salman, the chances of Deepika getting a meaty role could remain a myth. She would have settle down for a role that would help raise Salman's character to a higher level.

In fact, Deepika had revealed that Salman wanted to launch her in Bollywood in his film but she turned it down as she thought she was pretty young for the industry back then. Later, it is being said that Deepika was the first choice of Salman in Jai Ho. But she rejected the offer that marked the debut of Daisy Shah in films.

Not just Jai Ho, reports also say that Deepika was offered a role in Bajrangi Bhaijaan, an item song in Kick, Sonam Kapoor's role in Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, Anushka's character in Sultan and Shuddhi which both Salman and Deepika rejected.

- The unfulfilled desire -

A couple of years ago, when Salman was asked about why he hasn't worked with Deepika all these years, he had said that Deepika is a big star and nobody came upto him with a script that fits Deepika in it.

Deepika had also expressed her wish to star opposite Salman but since their wasn't any good project that would justice to their pair, the two are yet to treat the audience with their on-screen chemistry.

The two share a good rapport together and Deepika has visited Salman's Bigg Boss show to promote her films and went home with loads of fun on the sets.

Guess, we will have to wait for the opportune moment that will bring Salman and Deepika together on the silver screen.