Salman Khan and Shahrukh Khan's Jodi is very similar to their on-screen Jodi of 'Karan Arjun'. Both these superstars are the best of friends and are quite affectionate for each other.

Their strong bond has been witnessed by the paparazzi quite often wherein both the actors never miss a chance of praising each other and also make special appearances in each others' show and movies.

One such special moment came on Salman Khan's popular tv show 'Dus Ka Dum' where Shah Rukh came with his closest friend Rani Mukerji as a guest. Everyone knows that Bhaijaan admires kids so much and loves to do something for them.

Salman Khan's expensive gift for AbRam

King Khan had shared one such incident on the show where Salman made a lovely gesture of gifting Shah Rukh's youngest son Abram a customized e-cycle.

Going in detail, 'Badshah' elaborated on why Bhaijaan decided to gift his son this unique present.

Since, Salman Khan loves to ride bicycles and is often spotted riding one, in and around his area in Bandra. The superstar once decided to visit Shah Rukh Khan's Mannat during one of his bicycle riding sessions

As soon as he reached near Mannat, Abram spotted the actor in the bicycle, and he was fascinated by it. Salman Khan, who was silently observing the desire in the young child's eyes, hatched a plan.

And just a few days later, he had a customised e-cycle of his own delivered at Abram's doorstep, leaving the young soul incredibly excited. Seeing this Shah Rukh got so touched with Salman that he decided to bring this courtesy everyone's eye through Dus Ka Dum.

And according to Shah Rukh Khan, the e-bike continues to remain the most prized possession of Abram till date!

There was a time when a major conflict between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan had broken the deep friendship between the two actors. Their cold war had turned so ugly that they avoided each other and talking about each other publicly. But now, the cold war is all over, and the two can be seen spending some special moments with each other.