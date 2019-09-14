One of the biggest and most talked about Bollywood fights was that of Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. However, do you know what exactly caused the brawl?

In an old interview, Salman was asked what the reason behind his fight with SRK was. The actor replied by saying that their thinking does not match.

"Thinking does not match. He is doing very well for himself, God bless him. I am doing pretty okay for myself. He may be right is his own way, I am right in my own way. He works for a lot of people, I do the same," he had said in the 2012 interview.

When further asked if there was any ego clash, the superstar answered in negative. "No, there is no ego clash. It's just difference in thinking. I may be wrong, or he may be wrong, but there is a difference," Salman added.

Earlier last year, when Shah Rukh was asked about the same incident, SRK had said that there was no major issue between them. He had said that it is common between two guys to at times talk to each other in rough tone, but there was never an issue as big that would end the friendship forever.

"We are boys. Like it happens between two guys, we argue, we hug each other also. At times, a small argument turns into a big one, again sometimes our bonding appears to be like that of Ram and Lakhan. We are very easy with each other, and we love each other. There was never such distance between us like it was believed to be. We can get angry with each other, but that does not mean we are not going to talk to each other ever again," Shah Rukh had told ABP during the release of Zero, in which Salman had played a cameo.

The infamous fight between the two superstars had happened at Katrina Kaif's birthday bash in 2008. While they did remain out of touch for quite some time after this incident, but Salman and Shah Rukh patched up again at Baba Siddiqui's Iftar party in 2013.