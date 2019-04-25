Rumours of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan and Aamir Khan coming together in a movie had risen in the past a number of times. Now, similar gossip has started to do the rounds after the three superstars' reported secret meeting.

According to reports, the three Khans of Bollywood recently met at SRK's house Mannat. The trio reportedly had spent long hours together over food and drinks. The meeting was reportedly so secret that no media was aware of it initially.

Although it is not clear if it was a casual meet, or the superstars actually have something in mind to collaborate with.

The year 2018 was a bad one for Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir. None of these stars' films could impress the audience last year. First, it was Salman's Race 3 that was declared a disaster, followed by Aamir's Thugs of Hindostan, which also flopped at the box office. While SRK's Zero was highly anticipated, it also turned out to be a bad show.

Now, Salman is all set to appear on the screen with his big film Bharat. Starring Katrina Kaif as the female lead, the film has been directed by Ali Abbas Zafar. He has a good line-up of upcoming films including Dabangg 3, third instalment of Tiger series and Inshallah.

On the other side, Aamir and Shah Rukh are yet to announce their next projects.