Since the last month, Maharashtra has become one of India's COVID-19 hotspots and now the state is likely to implement a complete lockdown due to a surge in coronavirus cases. People travelling in and out of the state are required to show a PCR test report at the airport.

Amid the rising cases of COVID-19 in Mumbai, B-town couple Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhat, who have recovered recently from the coronavirus, were spotted leaving for a vacation at the Maldives. The tropical paradise seems to be one of the favourite spots of Bollywood celebs of late as recently Tiger Shroff, Disha Patani, Sara Ali Khan, and Amrita Singh have also headed to the islands. Before this, even Janhvi Kapoor and several other stars were also spotted spending time in the Maldives.

Twinning in white outfits and black masks, the 'Brahmastra' duo was papped at the International Airport in Mumbai today (Monday, April 19), as they made their way to make it to their flight. But, soon after their pictures from the airport were released, people started trolling the lovebirds on social media.

One of the netizens asked the couple if any one of them has bothered to donate plasma, while another user wrote: "Coronavirus Cases are increasing in India and then people like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will blame the common man for increasing positive cases. They are going to Maldives and then will advise others 'Please stay at home, stay safe'. Isse accha hain ye khud ghar par rahle."

#RanbirKapoor #DishaPatani



Ye Bollywood walo ka shi hai bc lockdwon se pahle Maldives chale jao. — MuSalman?? (@mohdsalman064) April 19, 2021

#RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt both are covid recovered why nobody is asking them to donate plasma !!

Is this why we have made them heroes?@aliaa08 shameless people you all are??? — N!sth@?? (@Its_Nistha) April 19, 2021

This Photo Describes #RanbirKapoor and #AliaBhatt Also

All Running to Maldives From Actual Condition Be Like : pic.twitter.com/e3b2StHI5i — Ayush Vaishnav (@AyushVaishnavAV) April 19, 2021

not Alia Bhatt changing her Apple Mask to a Black Mask to match his lmfaoooo #RanbirKapoor #AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/n8Yq5djsjT — RB❣️ (@NeverUnfinished) April 19, 2021

Coronavirus Cases are increasing in India and then people like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will blame common man for increasing positive cases ?. They are going to Maldives and then will advice others" Please stay at home, stay safe ?".

Isse accha hain ye khud ghar par rahle pic.twitter.com/AGowv0LTiN — Papsee Tannu ( TAX CHOR ) (@Ch__utiyahain) April 19, 2021

Couple tested positive for COVID-19

Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for the virus in March and after the 'Sanju' star recovered from the novel coronavirus, his girlfriend Alia Bhatt was diagnosed positive for COVID-19 on April 2. However, on April 14, the actress announced that she tested negative for the virus.

Posting a sunkissed photo of herself on her social media, Alia wrote: "the only time being negative is a good thing (sic)." In the picture, she was seen wearing a tie-and-dye jumper with her pink pyjamas.

On work front

On the work front, the duo will be seen in Ayan Mukherjee's upcoming directorial 'Brahmastra' along with superstar Amitabh Bachchan. Apart from this, Alia also has a few other interesting films in the pipeline, including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi', SS Rajamouli's 'RRR' and Shah Rukh Khan's 'Darlings'.