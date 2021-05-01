Even in this pandemic, the craze common people have over celebrities has not died down. Despite all the lockdown and safety protocols during the pandemic, celebs often have to come too close to the paparazzi and the fans. While earlier these celebs used to make polite requests, with the increase in cases and social distancing going for a toss, our Bollywood peeps are now bound to be stern towards such fans and paparazzi.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt visited Neetu Kapoor for the first death anniversary of veteran actor Rishi Kapoor. And needless to say, they were swarmed by the paps. While Alia quickly went inside, Ranbir snapped at them. "Galat kar rahe ho tumlog", Ranbir was heard telling the photographers. He also went on to inform how they were not allowed inside the building and were not maintaining social distancing. The paps were then seen apologising to the actor. The Kapoor family is holding an online pooja remembering Rishi Kapoor which will also be joined by Ridhhima Kapoor Sahni.

On the other hand, Sara Ali Khan also had a similar experience at the airport recently. Sara, brother Ibrahim and mother Amrita Singh were coming back reportedly from Maldives. The trio posed for the shutterbugs without taking their masks or face shields off. And as they moved towards their car, a fan came asking for a selfie with Sara. To her shock, the fan pulled down his mask as he tried coming closer to Sara for a selfie. And that is when the actress lost her cool.

Shocked Sara asked, "What are you doing?" She was further seen saying, "You can't do this and you shouldn't do this." Sara refused to click a selfie with the fan and for all the right reasons.