Sara Khan is known for her unabashed attitude and witty one-liner. With merely three films down she has garnered a huge space in the hearts of the audience. Needless to say, Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is one of the divas who grabs eyeballs for whatever she does. More than her films she has made headlines for her past affairs and link-ups.

A few months ago, during the release of Love Aaj Kal, Sara was linked with heartbeat of the nation Kartik Aaryan. But do you know, much before she signed the first film she was linked with her contemporaries and industry friends? It is reported that Sara was in a relationship with Sonam Kapoor's brother Harshvardhan Kapoor. But things didn't workout between the two and the couple parted ways.

As reported by media, the glamorous Jodi of Harshvardhan-Sara were often papped on the airport, during dinner dates and several other public places.in fact, they were also heard addressing each other romantically.

When Sara and Harshvardhan would lovingly call each other 'baby

The lovey-dovey couple was were even heard calling each other as 'baby' and holding hands.

The break-up

As reported by Spotboye media the couple called it quits in 2017. No one knows what went wrong between both of them.

After breakup

It was again reported that Sara Ali Khan and Harshvardhan Kapoor have rekindled their romance and were spotted together again. But that as shortlived and they finally called it quits.



Current relationship status

Even now, Harshvardhan and Sara continue to share the same affection and bond. There is no bad blood between them.

On the work front, Harshvardhan Kapoor was last seen in Vikramaditya Motwane's 'Bhavesh Joshi' while Sara will be seen in Coolie No:1 alongside Varun Dhawan.