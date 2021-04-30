Legendary actor Rishi Kapoor died last year on April 30 after a two-year battle with leukemia at the age of 67. In 2018, the actor was diagnosed with cancer and he returned to India from New York in September 2019, after his cancer treatment.

Today, on his first death anniversary as we look back at some of his old memories, we remember one incident after he came back to India that his son Ranbir Kapoor had once shared.

Speaking at an award ceremony in 2019, the 'Rockstar' actor had shared how his father was worried whether he would get projects on his return to India or not. Ranbir said:

"Whenever I speak to him, he only talks about movies. He only talks about 'how is this film?', 'how is this film doing?', 'how is this performance?', what are you doing in this scene? And more so, he speaks to me about his insecurities that when he gets back, will he get to work in movies? Whether people will offer him films? Will he be able to act in movies?"

Dedicating his Zee Cine Best Actor award for his movie 'Sanju' to his father, Ranbir said: "I would like to dedicate this award to very special people in my life, starting with my father. He is going through a little bit of a rough patch in his life and I have often heard that whenever you come at crossroads in your life, you can really tell who you are as a person."

Neetu Kapoor shares memorable moments

On the occasion of Rishi Kapoor's 11-month prayer meet in March 2020, his wife, actress Neetu Kapoor had shared a throwback video on Instagram with her late husband from their last New York trip. She wrote: "Since today is Rishiji's 11-month prayer meet felt like sharing some moments from our last trip to NYC."

Recently, Neetu Kapoor had also appeared on the popular singing reality show 'Indian Idol' as a guest, where she revealed that she was Rishi's wingwoman. "I was Rishi's wingwoman and always helping him in impressing girls until we started dating. Rishi found me very cute and sweet and we used to call each other Bob," she was quoted as saying on the show, by DNA. She further added, "He was in Paris whereas I was in Kashmir, shooting, and suddenly I got a telegram from Rishi saying he misses me and loves me."

"Life will never be the same without him"

Remembering Rishi Kapoor on this day, Neetu Kapoor shared a beautiful picture on Instagram and wrote:

"All of last year has been of grief and sadness around the world for us maybe more as we lost him .. Not a day has gone by when we have not discussed or reminisced him as he was an extension of our existence .. sometimes his wise advice:: his wise cracks : his anecdotes !! We have celebrated him all year with a smile on the lips as he will stay in our hearts forever we have accepted life will never be the same without him !!! But life will go on ...."

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt were snapped today at Neetu Kapoor's house as they joined her for puja on Rishi Kapoor's death anniversary.