There probably must've been no one who could've imagined that a Kannada film like KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash would become such a big hit across the country. Fans are now eagerly waiting for KGF 2, which will unfold the rise and fall of Rocky after separating Garuda's head from his body in Chapter 1. And while the excitement is already sky high, fans have got yet another reason to rejoice as KGF 2 Hindi version has now topped the list of most awaited Hindi films of 2020.

In a survey done by Ormax Media, KGF Chapter 2, which is not even a Hindi film, was chosen by the audience as their most awaited film of the year. It was followed by Golmaal Five, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's '83, a biopic on Kapil Dev.

The creative executive producer of KGF 2, Karthik Gowda, was also elated to share the news with his fans on Twitter.

Rocky's death is inevitable

There have been a lot of theories about Yash starrer KGF 2 and how the story will unfold in the sequel. And if fan theories are anything to go by, Rocky may die at the conclusion.

At the end of KGF Chapter 1, it was not revealed whether Garuda's bodyguard, Vanaram, will fight for the throne or pledge his alliance with Rocky who is now in power of the Kolar Gold Fields. Ramika Sen orders the Army to wipe out the biggest criminal of India and the next moment we were shown a glimpse of Rocky standing there. The year shown was 1981 which hints at Rocky becoming the biggest kingpin of the underworld who now owns KGF wiping out all his enemies since 1978.

And since Rocky might have to face three major fights, he might get support from Rajendra Desai, Andrews and Shetty to defeat the enemies. But at the end, Rocky has to die as director Prashanth Neel had hinted in the trailer of KGF Chapter 1 itself, "The ending, to all great stories is written by destiny."

Also if you could recall, Rocky had promised his mother that he will die as one of the most powerful and rich person in the world. But will Rocky die in KGF 2? Let's wait and watch.