The makers of KGF Chapter 1 starring Rocking Star Yash never anticipated that their labour of love will get such a massive response across the country. The movie is one of the highest grossing Hindi dubbed movies after Baahubali 1 and 2 thanks to pan-India release. And now that KGF 2 is slowly nearing its release, fans believe that the movie will surpass Baahubali's lifetime collection.

Ever since KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in theatres, Rocking Star Yash garnered a massive fan following not just in Karnataka but across the country. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of KGF 2 to release after the makers teased them with a breathtaking poster featuring Yash.

Fans draw comparison between KGF and Baahubali franchise

Not just that, die-hard fans of KGF franchise have been flooding the social media saying that KGF 2 will be a bigger hit than Prabhas' Baahubali franchise. They have been drawing comparison between KGF and Baahubali saying that Yash starrer was quite raw with minimal VFX while Baahubali was all about the visual effects that made it look larger than life.

Not to forget that Baahubali franchise has been the biggest money spinner in both domestic and overseas market. The worldwide collection of Baahubali 2 has been Rs 1530 crore including all version of Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. KGF Chapter 1, on the other hand, had collected Rs 228 crore (India gross collection) and Rs 10 crore in the international market.

And since the buzz around KGF 2 after the success of KGF 1 is tremendous, there's a possibility that KGF 2 might outperform KGF 1 and become the highest grossing movie in Sandalwood.

Wait for KGF 2 teaser continues

It was really a disappointing moment for fans when the makers failed to release the teaser of KGF 2 on Rocking Star Yash's birthday on January 8. Director Prashanth Neel apologized to his fans for not being able to deliver on time and took sole responsibility for it. But a concept trailer of KGF 2 has amazed fans to the core and has literally taken the internet by storm.

The video was created by putting together multiple pieces of film footage from one or multiple movies and editing them to create a new trailer. And undoubtedly, this concept trailer of KGF 2 will bring respite to fans before the release of official teaser of KGF 2 some time in February.

KGF 2 reaches final shoot schedule

Meanwhile, KGF 2 has reached its final schedule and a few portions of Yash and Srinidhi are being shot in Mysuru. If the reports are to be believed, the last shooting schedule of KGF 2 will be shot in Hyderabad Ramoji Film City.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a prominent role.