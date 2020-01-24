It was really a disappointing moment for fans when the makers failed to release the teaser of KGF 2 on Rocking Star Yash's birthday on January 8. Director Prashanth Neel apologized to his fans for not being able to deliver on time and took sole responsibility for it. But a concept trailer of KGF 2 has amazed fans to the core and has literally taken the internet by storm.

The mashup trailer of KGF 2 begins with a dramatic background music highlighting the film's title. Shining like a blazing fire, Rocking Star Yash's name takes over the screen. Yash then makes a stunning entry picking holding a lit cigarette in his fingers while picking up a glass of whiskey.

In the next frame, Yash is seen entering into a warehouse with a machine gun resting on his right shoulder. He starts firing bullets at his heavily armed enemies and killing them all. Watching his gang members fall like insects, Sanjay Dutt enters into the frame to teach Rocky bhai a lesson. He makes way through a sea of gang members like a lion walking through the jungle.

The video has been created by putting together multiple pieces of film footage from one or multiple movies and editing them to create a new trailer. And undoubtedly, this concept trailer of KGF 2 will bring respite to fans before the release of official teaser of KGF 2 some time in February.

Directed by Prashanth Neel, the period drama/action film is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a prominent role.

Watch the concept trailer of KGF 2 here: