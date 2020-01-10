Ever since KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashanth Neel, was released in theatres, Rocking Star Yash garnered a massive fan following not just in Karnataka but across the country as well. His fans have been eagerly waiting for the teaser of KGF 2 to release after the makers teased them with a breathtaking poster featuring Yash. While his fans were disappointed when the teaser of KGF 2 didn't release on his birthday on January 8, Yash made a stunning entry at the Mumbai's private airport.

Yash creates fan frenzy

Sporting his bearded look with his hair tied in a bun, Yash made every head turn when she stepped outside the airport wearing a grey sweatshirt, black pants and ankle length shoes. Shutterbugs rushed in to click his photographs and Yash obliged to cameramen with a smile on his face. His appearance also caused a fan frenzy at the airport wherein his fans ran up to him with their mobile phones to click a selfie with the Kannada superstar.

Looking at Yash's appearance, fans started comparing his looks with Aamir Khan's character from Laal Singh Chadha which had surfaced online a few weeks ago. "He looks like aamir khan in lal singh," a user commented while another wrote, "Tiger no.2 in Mumbai."

It was reported that the teaser of KGF 2 will be released on Rocking Star Yash's birthday. But since the shoot of the film has been pushed till January 6, the team could not release the film's teaser. Directed Prashanth Neel apologized to fans and even took sole responsibility for the delay.

However, to make up for fans' disappointment, Prashanth unveiled yet another poster of KGF 2 wishing Yash on his birthday. It will be interesting to see if the makers of KGF 2 surprise their fans by releasing the film's teaser online in the days to come.

KGF 2, the period drama/action film, is a sequel of KGF: Chapter 1 released in 2018, starring Yash and Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt as the villain. The movie also stars Raveena Tandon in a prominent role.